BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button
BMW has unveiled its iX Flow concept car at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
The iX Flow can change colour at the driver’s request using tech found in e-readers such as the Amazon Kindle.
No details on when the car might go into production are available yet.
Most-read "motoring" articles of 2021:
-
-
Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe
-
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios (scroll up to listen).
Racing away from the scene of the crime in a white BMW… and in a second it changes…Toby Shapshak, Chief - Stuff Studios
It’s amazing! … It’s a beast of a car… Its battery is 115 kW… It could literally run my house for 10 days! … You could drive from Joburg to Durban…Toby Shapshak, Chief - Stuff Studios
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_103137751_kuala-lumpur-malaysia-august-12-2017-bmw-or-bayerische-motoren-werke-ag-is-a-leading-german-luxury-v.html
More from Business
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips
Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information.Read More
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client
Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
'Myeni & co didn't cause SAA collapse alone, more people should be implicated'
Ray White talks to Guy Leitch (SA Flyer Magazine) about Sacca's assertion that many of SAA corrupt not mentioned in Zondo report.Read More
Firefighters withdraw from Parliament building, Hawks to start investigation
The Money Show gets an update on the situation at Parliament from the City of Cape Town's JP Smith.Read More
Howe Noodles hasn't been cleared in EC child deaths, despite company statement
Presenter Amy MacIver chats to Business Insider SA's associate editor Phillip de Wet.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
Child struggling with maths? Get affordable online tutoring in 2022
Zain Johnson interviews Peter Prentice, co-founder of YouCanDoMaths.Read More
Various input costs behind pricing of Cape Town tourist hotspots: Enver Duminy
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy.Read More
Local company turns pet remains into garden compost
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Dr. Deon de Beer, a retired veterinarian and founder of EarthPet.Read More
5 key priniciples that will help you set effective fitness goals for 2022
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to media personality and fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen.Read More
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world
Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford.Read More
Home education: Why Cape educators are concerned about proposed changes to law
Amy MacIver interviews Christopher Cordeiro, who was involved in consultations with government about the BELA Bill.Read More
Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips
Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information.Read More
Points demerit system for poor driving fully in effect on 1 July 2022
Africa Melane interviews motoring journalist Jacob Moshokoa.Read More