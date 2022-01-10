'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'
Jacob Zuma and Tom Moyane was central to the dismantling and capturing of the SA Revenue Service, writes investigative journalist Pauli van Wyk.
The former Sars commissioner must be charged with perjury, argues Van Wyk, and all government contracts with Bain & Company must be reviewed.
“SARS is a shadow of its former self,” says Van Wyk.
“It is making strides towards efficiency once again, but sensitive scabs cover its wounds.”
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Van Wyk (scroll up to listen).
How capable are they [prosecuting authorities] to… construct complex investigations? … History tells us they are not…Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
The Nugent Commission… made very specific recommendations… None of that has happened… The only thing South Africans can do is hope, and surely that isn’t good enough?Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
… Former President Jacob Zuma took a special interest in Sars… he really planned… to ensure Sars be broken…Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
A judge will take none of their [Bain] nonsense… For Bain to tell us they were a victim of State Capture… is really not believable at all.Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist - Daily Maverick
Source : Kayleen Morgan/EWN
