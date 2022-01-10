[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Travel & Tourism Feature: FlySafair to launch flights to Mauritius in March 2022
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Kirby Gordon - Chief Marketing Officer at Flysafair
Today at 05:10
Readiness of the 2022 academic school year
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke- General Secretary of SADTU
Today at 05:46
‘Build Back Better’ campaign
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Rosheda Muller - President at South African Informal Traders Alliance (SAITA)
Today at 06:10
SU research team could possibly have cracked what causes dreaded long Covid
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Resia Pretorius - Head of Dept. and Distinguished Research Prof in Physiological Sciences Dept, Faculty of Science. at Stellenbosch University
Today at 06:25
James Webb telescope is fully-deployed - now what?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Jacinta Delhaize - Postdoctoral research fellow in the Astronomy Department at University Of Cape Town.
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: uYilo e-mobility programme to advance electric mobility in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hiten Parmar - Director at uYilo electric mobility programme
Today at 06:57
Petition to stop another seismic survey - this time off the West Coast
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Gilbert Martin - Founder at We Are South Africans
Today at 07:07
THE LEAD: How one doctor deals with anti-vaxx concerns
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Thabani Nkwanyana - freelance medical science writer and medical practitioner
Today at 07:20
Can we look forward to a full year of learning in 2022?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
SAPS slammed with interdict - Nazim Moti relocates family to Dubai
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee - Founder at Tax Justice South Africa
Today at 08:21
Africa Report with Leanne de Bassompierre
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:05
Trade union Nehawu tell members working at Parliament not to report for work.
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Themba Gubula - Nehawu Parliamentary Branch Chair
Today at 09:30
What South Africa’s COVID alcohol restrictions point to for future policy
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Yandisa Ngqangashe
Today at 09:45
Too expensive to insure?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Christelle Colman - CEO of Ami (Ah-Mie) Sure (Pty) Ltd.
Today at 10:05
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
AFCON update
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sizwe Mbebe - Sport writer, columnist and blogger at ...
Today at 10:30
Lester trains for a half marathon
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bruce Fordyce
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Sky Guide 2022
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Daniel Cunnama - Outreach astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
Today at 13:33
Travel - Huguenot Museum goes virtual
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michelle Milnes
Today at 13:41
Travel - District 6 museum
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chrischené Julius - Acting Director at District Six Musuem
Today at 14:50
Music - Carli J Myers
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Carli J Myers
Latest Local
Moti kidnapping probe continues despite family's refusal to cooperate, says SAPS Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 10 January 2022 2:37 PM
Over 8 000 people in the WC have received their Covid booster shot so far Lester Kiewit speaks to Dr Saadiq Kariem at the Western Cape Health Dept about the Covid-19 booster vaccination. 10 January 2022 12:06 PM
His work lives through his films - producer Anant Singh remembers Sidney Poitier John Maytham is joined by South African film producer Anant Singh sharing his memories of the late US actor Sidney Poitier 10 January 2022 11:16 AM
View all Local
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 10 January 2022 8:28 PM
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
Relocating Parliament not a priority for the nation, says ANC's Cameron Dugmore Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Cameron Dugmore, ANC MPL and Leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Legislature. 10 January 2022 1:32 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 10 January 2022 8:25 PM
BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 10 January 2022 7:01 PM
Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information. 7 January 2022 1:02 PM
View all Business
Child struggling with maths? Get affordable online tutoring in 2022 Zain Johnson interviews Peter Prentice, co-founder of YouCanDoMaths. 10 January 2022 4:32 PM
Various input costs behind pricing of Cape Town tourist hotspots: Enver Duminy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy. 9 January 2022 11:48 AM
Local company turns pet remains into garden compost CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Dr. Deon de Beer, a retired veterinarian and founder of EarthPet. 8 January 2022 10:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo about her remarkable journey. 8 January 2022 11:52 AM
'Silence is the loudest scream' - Cape Philharmonic Orchestra drops silent album CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the CEO and artistic director of the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, Louis Heyneman. 7 January 2022 12:02 PM
David Scott (The Kiffness) gives R100K to SPCA after making R200K with cat EP John Maytham interviews David Scott of The Kiffness. 4 January 2022 11:49 AM
View all Entertainment
'SA’s deportation policy of Zimbabweans addresses symptoms, not causes' Zain Johnson interviews Piers Pigou, Crisis Group’s Senior Consultant for Southern Africa. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
His work lives through his films - producer Anant Singh remembers Sidney Poitier John Maytham is joined by South African film producer Anant Singh sharing his memories of the late US actor Sidney Poitier 10 January 2022 11:16 AM
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford. 7 January 2022 7:12 PM
View all World
'SA’s deportation policy of Zimbabweans addresses symptoms, not causes' Zain Johnson interviews Piers Pigou, Crisis Group’s Senior Consultant for Southern Africa. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
View all Africa
ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles' John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg. 7 January 2022 11:48 AM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show. 6 January 2022 8:01 PM
View all Opinion
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you

10 January 2022 8:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed “You're Not Listening: What You're Missing and Why It Matters” by Kate Murphy.

© gosphotodesign/123rf.com

Most-read business book reviews of 2021:

We talk very often to inattentive listeners… Anybody can listen. Your dog can listen…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Phones seem to have a strange effect on people’s listening… The iPhone had a large impact on our ability to listen…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Good listeners aren’t born. They become good listeners…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

When people are listening to ideas that they disapprove of… the neurology is exactly the same as when a bear is chasing them…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

What makes a team successful more than anything else, is that they listen to each other…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description on Amazon:

When was the last time you listened to someone - or someone really listened to you?

At work, we’re taught to lead the conversation. On social media, we shape our personal narratives. At parties, we talk over one another. So do our politicians. We’re not listening. And no one is listening to us.

Despite living in a world where technology allows constant digital communication and opportunities to connect, it seems no one is really listening or even knows how. And it’s making us lonelier, more isolated, and less tolerant than ever before.

A listener by trade, New York Times contributor Kate Murphy wanted to know how we got here.

In this always illuminating and often humorous deep dive, Murphy explains why we’re not listening, what it’s doing to us, and how we can reverse the trend. She makes accessible the psychology, neuroscience, and sociology of listening while also introducing us to some of the best listeners out there (including a CIA agent, focus group moderator, bartender, radio producer, and top furniture salesman).

Equal parts cultural observation, scientific exploration, and a rousing call to action that's full of practical advice, “You're Not Listening” is to listening what Susan Cain's Quiet was to introversion.

It’s time to stop talking and start listening.




10 January 2022 8:25 PM
by Kabous le Roux
