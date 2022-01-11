US man who received modified pig heart 'doing well' say doctors





- The University of Maryland Medicine says the pig heart was "the only currently available option" for 57-year-old David Bennett

- Bennett had been diagnosed with terminal heart disease and would die without the surgery

Doctors in the US state of Maryland say a man who received a genetically modified pig heart during a first-of-its-kind procedure last week is doing well.

David Bennett went under the knife three days ago after the US Food and Drug Administration gave authorisation for the emergency surgery on December 31.

57-year-old Bennett, who had terminal heart disease, had been declared ineligible for a conventional transplant after doctors reviewed his medical records.

According to a press release by the University of Maryland Medicine, the pig heart was "the only currently available option".

"It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it's a shot in the dark, but it's my last choice," said Bennett.

Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham, Cape Town-based cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Willie Koen says the anatomy of a pig is very similar to that of a human.

It's very much the same. A slight difference is one would probably have to work a little on the aorta...but otherwise very similar to a human transplant. Dr Willie Koen, Cardiothoracic surgeon - Christian Barnard Memorial Hospital

Koen says xenotransplantation, the transplantation of living cells, tissues, or organs from one species to another, is a massive area of research within the medical field and has been going on for many years.

We've been looking for alternatives for human hearts for years because there's just not enough human hearts available. Dr Willie Koen, Cardiothoracic surgeon - Christian Barnard Memorial Hospital

The problem with animal hearts is the viruses...animals get different viruses...and those viruses might manifest again [in the patient] and that has also been a major obstacle in xenotransplantation. Dr Willie Koen, Cardiothoracic surgeon - Christian Barnard Memorial Hospital

UMMC performs first-of-its-kind surgery successfully transplanting a genetically-modified pig heart to terminal heart disease patient. Learn more: https://t.co/2LfCe9Nc4k pic.twitter.com/ycgKYSYtWm — Univ. of Maryland Medical Center (@UMMC) January 10, 2022

Koen says the biggest concern with a procedure of this kind is not the technicality of the transplant, but rather the long-term outcome of the patient.

Animal transplants never really had a very good long term outcome so we'll be very interested to see how this patient will do in the long-term. Dr Willie Koen, Cardiothoracic surgeon - Christian Barnard Memorial Hospital

