Could this Stellenbosch professor have uncovered the mystery of long Covid?
- Between 25-30% of individuals who test positive for Covid-19 will experience persistent symptoms
- Tens of millions of people globally have reported ongoing symptoms such as brain fog, fatigue and shortness of breath
It's estimated that close to 100-million people globally are suffering the long-term after-effects of being infected with SARS-CoV-2.
So-called 'long Covid' has been a phenomenon of the pandemic, but up until now, doctors have been unclear as to what causes it.
But now a professor and her team at Stellenbosch University may have discovered
Professor Resia Pretorius, researcher in the Department of Physiological Science spoke to CapeTalk's John Maytham about her findings.
Some people, between 25-30% of individuals will have these persistent symptomsProfessor Resia Pretorius, Researcher in the Department of Physiological Science - University of Stellenbosch
Some of those symptoms include:
- Brain fog
- Shortness of breath
- Issues with concentration
- Pain in muscles
It can be so bad in some individuals that they cannot get out of bed...it's really a significant condition.Professor Resia Pretorius, Researcher in the Department of Physiological Science - University of Stellenbosch
Pretorius says the key findings in her research centre around the patients' ability to break down clots
We discovered that in people with long Covid, there are these persistent micro clots that are in circulation.Professor Resia Pretorius, Researcher in the Department of Physiological Science - University of Stellenbosch
In patients with long-Covid, these micro clots develop during acute Covid, but never resolve say Pretorius.
Inside the clots are trapped all of the inflammatory molecules that we think are causing the issues.Professor Resia Pretorius, Researcher in the Department of Physiological Science - University of Stellenbosch
Essentially the symptoms which persist, such as aching muscles and brain fog are caused by those parts of the body not receiveing enough oxygen to the different cells.
In medical terms, it's called hypoxia. It's a deprivation of oxygen to the cells and we believe that's the cause of these micro clots that do not break up.Professor Resia Pretorius, Researcher in the Department of Physiological Science - University of Stellenbosch
And so what determines whether a person with acute Covid is likely to experience long-Covid?
Pretorius and her team suggest that, outside of those with comorbidities, it could be that the patient has not been treated correctly during the acute phase.
When I say 'correctly', meaning the clots that form in the acute phase are not taken care of ...the clots haven't been dissolved sufficiently.Professor Resia Pretorius, Researcher in the Department of Physiological Science - University of Stellenbosch
