Beware of Scammers posing as City electricity officials!
How will The Zondo State Capture Report be actioned?
Bryan Schimmel: More than a handful
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more

11 January 2022 10:50 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Zola Nene
MasterChef SA
M-Net
cooking show
reality tv
MasterChef SA Season 4
Justine Drake
Gregory Czarnecki

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net’s Terja Beney.
  • MasterChef SA is back with a fourth season
  • M-Net’s Terja Beney says viewers are in for a treat when the 5-week show airs at the end of February
  • The all-new season will bring with it plenty of fun, flavours, and three brand new judges
Image screengrab: Zola Nene/Instagram

The South African edition of one of the most popular culinary TV shows returns to the small screens next month.

MasterChef South Africa's highly anticipated fourth season will premier on M-Net on Monday 28 February 2022.

The much-loved cooking competition was filmed last year at the V&A Waterfront's Makers Landing in Cape Town.

RELATED: Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook

Terja Beney, M-Net’s commissioning editor for Season 4, says the contestants faced some serious heat during the filming of the show.

It was a one-month shoot. It was condensed and highly pressurised for our contestants. We even shot the final, so we're keeping that all under wraps.

Terja Beney, Commissioning editor - M-Net

Contestants will battle it out over 20 episodes with the usual warmth and homegrown feel of the show, Beney tells CapeTalk.

The winner will take home a R1 million prize and the coveted title of MasterChef.

The new season will air four days a week from Mondays to Thursdays, with the finale airing on Thursday 31 March 2022.

RELATED: Top chef Zola Nene dishes on meeting Gordon Ramsay and 'working her way up'

The show also has all-new judging panel featuring chefs Zola Nene and Gregory Czarnecki and food editor Justine Drake.

Beney says the show's producers were excited to get two female judges and bring some fresh energy to the panel.

You can watch Season 4 of Master Chef SA on M-Net (DStv channel 101) from Monday 28 February 2022 at 6pm.

It goes Monday to Thursday for five weeks, so it's 20 episodes and it pushed hard for the month.

Terja Beney, Commissioning editor - M-Net

I think we were a little inspired by the Aussie Season 12 and their shake-up of judges. We wanted to go fresh, we wanted to go new and I think we've managed to do that.

Terja Beney, Commissioning editor - M-Net

We've kept very much to the bones of the format; 20 contestants, all of them cooking, competition cooking for the title.

Terja Beney, Commissioning editor - M-Net

Food has evolved so much in terms of how people utilise it as a career.

Terja Beney, Commissioning editor - M-Net



