Law enforcement cop facing murder rap after shooting dead homeless man





- A 38-year-old homeless man was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer on Sunday morning in Rondebosch

- The officer is facing a charge of murder and will appear in court on Tuesday

A 22-year-old law enforcement officer is due before magistrates in Wynberg today charged in connection with the killing of a homeless man in Rondebosch.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident on Sunday morning in which it's believed a 48-year-old man known only as 'Dumisani', was shot in the face.

CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit speaks to Carlos Mesquita at the Rehoming Collective - an organisation that aims to rehome the homeless in Cape Town with dignity.

Mesquita says it appears there had been an altercation between the two men involving threats and 'harsh words'.

The altercation leveled off and he went back into his tent...as he was coming out of his tent to urinate he was shot. Carlos Mesquita, Board Member - Rehoming Collective

The law enforcement looked at him, shot, and then looked away. Carlos Mesquita, Board Member - Rehoming Collective

The fact that somebody was shot at such close range, it leaves me cold. It just doesn't seem human. Carlos Mesquita, Board Member - Rehoming Collective

It's believed the officer and the deceased had spoken a few moments before in respect of a complaint that had been made about a fire lit in the encampment in which he was staying.

Normally they set a fire behind the station, behind the tracks, where there's no possibility of setting anything alight. Carlos Mesquita, Board Member - Rehoming Collective

The other people who live in the encampment have told me that this happens often and [law enforcement] have never, ever reprimanded them for the fire. Carlos Mesquita, Board Member - Rehoming Collective

Meaquita says it appears the officer had been having 'altercations' with homeless people in both Mowbray and Rondebosch throughout the morning.

