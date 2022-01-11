Low-cost airline FlySafair launches twice-weekly flights to Mauritius





Low-cost flights to Mauritius were meant to start in December but was Omicron-delayed. They are now commencing on 8 March

The cancelled December flights were sold out – Flysafair expects huge pent-up demand for flights when they begin

Mauritius – only four hours from Johannesburg – is about to get even more accessible to South Africans.

Low-cost airline FlySafair launches twice-weekly direct flights – on Tuesdays and Saturdays - to the island from 8 March 2022.

Mauritius reopened for South African visitors on 7 January, after failing to keep the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 out.

In 2019, 118 000 South Africans visited the island.

Africa Melane interviewed Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair (scroll up to listen).

We had our service [to Mauritius] planned to begin on the 10th of December. Those plans were thwarted… by the Mauritian authorities’ decision to close the island borders… Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer - FlySafair

There is this incredible amount of pent-up demand for travel to the island. The service we had planned for December was sold out… We’re hoping to see similar things in Easter… Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer - FlySafair