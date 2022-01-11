Stay at home - Nehawu tells workers not to return to fire-ravaged Parliament
- Nehawu cites concerns over working conditions as to why it's told its members at Parliament not to return to work
- The fire, which broke out on Sunday 2 January, totally gutted the old assembly’s top two floors
As the prime suspect in the recent fire at Parliament is due to make his second appearance in court on Tuesday, trade union Nehawu (National Education Health and Allied Workers' Union) has told its members not to report back to work following the blaze.
It's citing concerns over working conditions following the recent fire that ravaged the national legislature.
But Parliament said that there was already restricted access to areas affected by the inferno so as not to put anyone in danger.
We are not convinced, as a union, that what Parliament is saying is actually true.Themba Gubula, Parliamentary Branch Chair - Nehawu
We'd like to be given some proof... in the form of a certificate from any of the competent bodiesThemba Gubula, Parliamentary Branch Chair - Nehawu
We've got no evidence to tell our members 'Parliament has now been declared a safe environment.Themba Gubula, Parliamentary Branch Chair - Nehawu
We would like there to be an inspection, not by the Department of Public Works but by some other body.Themba Gubula, Parliamentary Branch Chair - Nehawu
The fire, which broke out on Sunday 2 January totally gutted the old assembly’s top two floors and reportedly caused close to R1 billion of damage.
49-year-old Zandile Mafe faces several charges in connection with the fire, including arson, theft, and destruction of an essential infrastructure.
He's due to appear before Cape Town Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
RELATED:Questions over Parliament's insurance coverage spark fears of rebuild corruption
RELATED:Parliament fire: 'Cops have the wrong suspect – I will put my life on the line'
Source : @MolotoMothapo
