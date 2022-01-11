A resolution and a half! Lester Kiewit commits to training for half marathon





- Morning Review host Lester Kiewit has pledged to start running with a view to doing a half marthon

- On Monday listeners pledged their support for the host, vowing to donate money for each KM he completes

It's the time again when many of us look to set some goals for the new year. It could be to start that diet, drink more water, or simply make more time for ourselves.

CapeTalk Morning Review host Lester Kiewit is going big in 2022, he has committed to putting his best foot forward.

He's agreed to start running, with the aim, eventually, of completing a half marathon!

On Tuesday's show, he enlisted the help of South African marathon and ultramarathon athlete Bruce Fordyce.

I probably weigh 115/120kgs, I'm not that out of shape, but I have gotten a bit larger over the past few years. Lester Kiewit, Host - CapeTalk

I used to play rugby up until a couple of years ago, I'm still pretty nimble. Lester Kiewit, Host - CapeTalk

Kiewit was inspired following his interview this week with Irfaan Abrahams, a teacher at Liesbeeck Primary School and member of Lace Up for Change.

Abrahams completed his 50th half-marathon on 30 December 2021, capping off a year of races in which he helped raise over R200 000 for school shoes.

On Monday's show, listeners pledged to donate money for every kilometre of the half marathon that Kiewit completes.

I'm going to recommend that you start off with something like ParkRun, a timed run or walk. Bruce Fordyce, South African marathon and ultramarathon athlete

Everybody can run, but yes, there's a body type that's suited to running. When I was running comrades I weighted 55 kg. Bruce Fordyce, South African marathon and ultramarathon athlete

