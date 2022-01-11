A resolution and a half! Lester Kiewit commits to training for half marathon
- Morning Review host Lester Kiewit has pledged to start running with a view to doing a half marthon
- On Monday listeners pledged their support for the host, vowing to donate money for each KM he completes
It's the time again when many of us look to set some goals for the new year. It could be to start that diet, drink more water, or simply make more time for ourselves.
CapeTalk Morning Review host Lester Kiewit is going big in 2022, he has committed to putting his best foot forward.
He's agreed to start running, with the aim, eventually, of completing a half marathon!
On Tuesday's show, he enlisted the help of South African marathon and ultramarathon athlete Bruce Fordyce.
I probably weigh 115/120kgs, I'm not that out of shape, but I have gotten a bit larger over the past few years.Lester Kiewit, Host - CapeTalk
I used to play rugby up until a couple of years ago, I'm still pretty nimble.Lester Kiewit, Host - CapeTalk
Kiewit was inspired following his interview this week with Irfaan Abrahams, a teacher at Liesbeeck Primary School and member of Lace Up for Change.
Abrahams completed his 50th half-marathon on 30 December 2021, capping off a year of races in which he helped raise over R200 000 for school shoes.
On Monday's show, listeners pledged to donate money for every kilometre of the half marathon that Kiewit completes.
I'm going to recommend that you start off with something like ParkRun, a timed run or walk.Bruce Fordyce, South African marathon and ultramarathon athlete
Everybody can run, but yes, there's a body type that's suited to running. When I was running comrades I weighted 55 kg.Bruce Fordyce, South African marathon and ultramarathon athlete
RELATED: Self-identify as fat and had the jab? Covid research study needs your help
More from Local
What happened Shelton April, suspect in the 2019 Betty's Bay fire?
Zain Johnson interviews Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher.Read More
City of CT says it will cooperate with police probe after homeless man shot dead
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones.Read More
Parliament arson suspect Zandile Mafe to undergo 30-day psychiatric evaluation
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
ANC-run municipality stops residents from fixing their own infrastructure
John Maytham interviews National Taxpayers Union board member Jaap Kelder.Read More
Matric results will no longer be published in newspapers or online, says DBE
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Restrictive alcohol policies not enough to tackle SA's booze burden - researcher
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to food regulation and governance expert Dr. Yandisa Ngqangashe.Read More
Stay at home - Nehawu tells workers not to return to fire-ravaged Parliament
Lester Kiewit speaks to Themba Gubula at Nehawu, the union has told its members who work at Parliament to stay away for now.Read More
Law enforcement cop facing murder rap after shooting dead homeless man
Lester Kiewit speaks to Carlos Mesquita Board Member at Rehoming Collective about the fatal shooting of the man in Rondebosch.Read More
Could this Stellenbosch professor have uncovered the mystery of long Covid?
John Maytham speaks to Prof Resia Pretorius about the breakthrough in what causes so-called 'long covid' in certain patients.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Magic Mushrooms: 'Wonderful results, and absolutely harmless'
Zain Johnson interviews Monica Cromhout, owner of Healing House.Read More
Low-cost airline FlySafair launches twice-weekly flights to Mauritius
Africa Melane interviews Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Child struggling with maths? Get affordable online tutoring in 2022
Zain Johnson interviews Peter Prentice, co-founder of YouCanDoMaths.Read More
Various input costs behind pricing of Cape Town tourist hotspots: Enver Duminy
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy.Read More
Local company turns pet remains into garden compost
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Dr. Deon de Beer, a retired veterinarian and founder of EarthPet.Read More
5 key priniciples that will help you set effective fitness goals for 2022
Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to media personality and fitness guru Liezel van der Westhuizen.Read More
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world
Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford.Read More