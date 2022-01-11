Streaming issues? Report here
Restrictive alcohol policies not enough to tackle SA's booze burden - researcher

11 January 2022 12:23 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
booze ban
alcohol policy
alcohol restrictions
Dr. Yandisa Ngqangashe

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to food regulation and governance expert Dr. Yandisa Ngqangashe.
  • Alcohol abuse is creating various challenges for SA's public health sector
  • Researcher Dr. Yandisa Ngqangashe says tighter regulations aren't a quick fix solution
© room76photography/123rf.com

South Africa’s Covid-19 alcohol restrictions demonstrated the benefits of reduced alcohol consumption on the public healthcare system.

However, researcher Dr. Yandisa Ngqangashe says the government cannot rely on policy alone to combat the heavy burden caused by alcohol harm.

Only roughly 30% of the South African population drinks, but alcohol consumption has a massive impact on the country's healthcare system.

The small proportion of South Africans who do drink engage in binge drinking... that results in carnage on our roads and overloading of emergency and trauma units.

Dr Yandisa Ngqangashe, Research Fellow at School of Regulation and Global Governance - Australian National Universitym

Dr. Ngqangashe, who recently penned an article on The Conversation about booze restrictions, says South Africa needs a comprehensive package of interventions to deal with alcohol abuse.

She argues that stricter policies can only be one aspect of the measures.

"It has to be a multi-pronged approach, not just banning alcohol", the research fellow tells CapeTalk.

Policies are only one part of the package but there is also the need for other interventions because policies alone cannot work.

Dr Yandisa Ngqangashe, Research Fellow at School of Regulation and Global Governance - Australian National University

For example, you can have policies such as the changes in retail or location of stores, restrictions in drinking ages, alcohol labelling - actually having visible alcohol labelling on the dangers of alcohol - and also restricting alcohol advertising on various platforms such as social media, billboards on our roads and on TVs. This is only one of the interventions.

Dr Yandisa Ngqangashe, Research Fellow at School of Regulation and Global Governance - Australian National University

There's also a need for more individualised or community interventions to help prevent those who haven't started drinking from initiating drinking and to help those who want to quit drinking with rehabilitation.

Dr Yandisa Ngqangashe, Research Fellow at School of Regulation and Global Governance - Australian National University



