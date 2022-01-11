Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:55
Beware of Scammers posing as City electricity officials!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Beverly van Reenan
Today at 17:20
How will The Zondo State Capture Report be actioned?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Willie Hofmeyr - Head at Special Investigation Unit
Today at 17:45
Bryan Schimmel: More than a handful
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bryan Schimmel
Latest Local
City of CT says it will cooperate with police probe after homeless man shot dead Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones. 11 January 2022 3:17 PM
Parliament arson suspect Zandile Mafe to undergo 30-day psychiatric evaluation Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt. 11 January 2022 2:32 PM
ANC-run municipality stops residents from fixing their own infrastructure John Maytham interviews National Taxpayers Union board member Jaap Kelder. 11 January 2022 1:20 PM
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 10 January 2022 8:28 PM
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
Relocating Parliament not a priority for the nation, says ANC's Cameron Dugmore Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Cameron Dugmore, ANC MPL and Leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Legislature. 10 January 2022 1:32 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
Another oil explorer to start blasting W Cape coast – after Shell plans thwarted John Maytham interviews Gilbert Martin, founder of "We Are South Africans". 11 January 2022 11:59 AM
Low-cost airline FlySafair launches twice-weekly flights to Mauritius Africa Melane interviews Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair. 11 January 2022 10:52 AM
Magic Mushrooms: 'Wonderful results, and absolutely harmless' Zain Johnson interviews Monica Cromhout, owner of Healing House. 11 January 2022 3:10 PM
A resolution and a half! Lester Kiewit commits to training for half marathon Lester Kiewit is joined by South African marathon and ultramarathon athlete Bruce Fordyce 11 January 2022 12:06 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] You're not listening - and nobody is listening to you The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 10 January 2022 8:25 PM
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don't know why the Hawks haven't arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net's Terja Beney. 11 January 2022 10:50 AM
His work lives through his films - producer Anant Singh remembers Sidney Poitier John Maytham is joined by South African film producer Anant Singh sharing his memories of the late US actor Sidney Poitier 10 January 2022 11:16 AM
Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo about her remarkable journey. 8 January 2022 11:52 AM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
US man who received modified pig heart 'doing well' say doctors John Maytham speaks to cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Willie Koen, Cardiothoracic surgeon about the breakthrough surgery. 11 January 2022 8:41 AM
'SA's deportation policy of Zimbabweans addresses symptoms, not causes' Zain Johnson interviews Piers Pigou, Crisis Group's Senior Consultant for Southern Africa. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
'SA’s deportation policy of Zimbabweans addresses symptoms, not causes' Zain Johnson interviews Piers Pigou, Crisis Group’s Senior Consultant for Southern Africa. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
Magic Mushrooms: 'Wonderful results, and absolutely harmless' Zain Johnson interviews Monica Cromhout, owner of Healing House. 11 January 2022 3:10 PM
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 10 January 2022 8:28 PM
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
Another oil explorer to start blasting W Cape coast – after Shell plans thwarted

11 January 2022 11:59 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Oil
Gas
Shell
John Maytham
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
seismic survey
oil and gas exploration
We are South Africans
Gilbert Martin

John Maytham interviews Gilbert Martin, founder of "We Are South Africans".

Civil society movement "We are South Africans" is seeking an interdict to stop Australian vessel Seismic Searcher from its planned 2D/3D seismic survey on the Western Cape coast.

This follows on the halting via court interdict of the other seismic survey by Shell off the Wild Coast.

The West Coast survey is set to start on Saturday, 15 January.

© anankkml/123rf.com

John Maytham interviewed Gilbert Martin, founder of "We Are South Africans" (scroll up to listen).

The permit was only granted… for activation on 6 December… We got wind of it just after Christmas… Do you know that this is happening, again? It's a terrible tragedy that our government would use the time [of the year] to push something underneath the radar…

Gilbert Martin, founder - We Are South Africans

Gilbert Martin, founder - We Are South Africans

Consult the people of South Africa. Follow due process… Don't provide it to politically connected companies…

Gilbert Martin, founder - We Are South Africans

Gilbert Martin, founder - We Are South Africans

Shell is one of the beneficiaries of the data that will be collected.

Gilbert Martin, founder - We Are South Africans

The government has the upper hand over the people of South Africa… There were 500 000 signatories to the Shell application, and the government didn't budge… It is time for the people to stand up… When there are more hands, there is less work.

Gilbert Martin, founder - We Are South Africans

Gilbert Martin, founder - We Are South Africans



Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out

11 January 2022 1:52 PM

The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid.

ANC-run municipality stops residents from fixing their own infrastructure

11 January 2022 1:20 PM

John Maytham interviews National Taxpayers Union board member Jaap Kelder.

Low-cost airline FlySafair launches twice-weekly flights to Mauritius

11 January 2022 10:52 AM

Africa Melane interviews Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.

'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'

10 January 2022 8:28 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.

'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...'

10 January 2022 8:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain.

[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you

10 January 2022 8:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button

10 January 2022 7:01 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.

Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips

7 January 2022 1:02 PM

Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information.

How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana

6 January 2022 8:20 PM

Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.

Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client

6 January 2022 8:01 PM

Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.

City of CT says it will cooperate with police probe after homeless man shot dead

Local

Local

Matric results will no longer be published in newspapers or online, says DBE

Local

Local

Magic Mushrooms: 'Wonderful results, and absolutely harmless'

Lifestyle Opinion

Lifestyle Opinion

Opposition MPs push for Parliament's relocation to Gauteng

11 January 2022 4:29 PM

11 January 2022 4:29 PM

57 schools in Gauteng vandalised or affected by harsh weather over holidays

11 January 2022 3:57 PM

11 January 2022 3:57 PM

Patient Kohli battles hard against South African bowlers

11 January 2022 3:52 PM

11 January 2022 3:52 PM

