Another oil explorer to start blasting W Cape coast – after Shell plans thwarted





Civil society movement "We are South Africans" is seeking an interdict to stop Australian vessel Seismic Searcher from its planned 2D/3D seismic survey on the Western Cape coast.

This follows on the halting via court interdict of the other seismic survey by Shell off the Wild Coast.

The West Coast survey is set to start on Saturday, 15 January.

© anankkml/123rf.com

John Maytham interviewed Gilbert Martin, founder of "We Are South Africans" (scroll up to listen).

The permit was only granted… for activation on 6 December… We got wind of it just after Christmas… Do you know that this is happening, again? It’s a terrible tragedy that our government would use the time [of the year] to push something underneath the radar… Gilbert Martin, founder - We Are South Africans

Consult the people of South Africa. Follow due process… Don’t provide it to politically connected companies… Gilbert Martin, founder - We Are South Africans

Shell is one of the beneficiaries of the data that will be collected. Gilbert Martin, founder - We Are South Africans