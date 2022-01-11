Another oil explorer to start blasting W Cape coast – after Shell plans thwarted
Civil society movement "We are South Africans" is seeking an interdict to stop Australian vessel Seismic Searcher from its planned 2D/3D seismic survey on the Western Cape coast.
This follows on the halting via court interdict of the other seismic survey by Shell off the Wild Coast.
The West Coast survey is set to start on Saturday, 15 January.
John Maytham interviewed Gilbert Martin, founder of "We Are South Africans" (scroll up to listen).
The permit was only granted… for activation on 6 December… We got wind of it just after Christmas… Do you know that this is happening, again? It’s a terrible tragedy that our government would use the time [of the year] to push something underneath the radar…Gilbert Martin, founder - We Are South Africans
Consult the people of South Africa. Follow due process… Don’t provide it to politically connected companies…Gilbert Martin, founder - We Are South Africans
Shell is one of the beneficiaries of the data that will be collected.Gilbert Martin, founder - We Are South Africans
The government has the upper hand over the people of South Africa… There were 500 000 signatories to the Shell application, and the government didn’t budge… It is time for the people to stand up… When there are more hands, there is less work.Gilbert Martin, founder - We Are South Africans
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_36477497_crude-oil-from-oil-well.html
More from Business
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out
The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid.Read More
ANC-run municipality stops residents from fixing their own infrastructure
John Maytham interviews National Taxpayers Union board member Jaap Kelder.Read More
Low-cost airline FlySafair launches twice-weekly flights to Mauritius
Africa Melane interviews Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.Read More
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips
Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information.Read More
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More