Parliament arson suspect Zandile Mafe to undergo 30-day psychiatric evaluation





Suspected arsonist Zandile Mafe has been referred for psychiatric evaluation

The 49-year-old accused made his second court appearance on Tuesday and now faces additional charges

Mafe has threatened to go on a hunger strike if he is not granted bail

Advocate Dali Mpofu has joined his defence team in the case

Zandile Mafe, the man accused of setting fire to Parliament, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on 11 January 2022. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

The Cape Town Magistrate's Court has referred alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe to Valkenburg Psychiatric Hospital for a 30-day psychiatric assessment.

The aim of the month-long mental evaluation is to establish if Mafe is fit to stand trial after a district surgeon advised the court that he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.

Mafe was arrested following the devastating fire that gutted the National Assembly Chamber and parts of the Old Assembly.

He was initially facing two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking, and contravention of the National Key Points Acts.

He made his first court appearance last week Tuesday and the State has since added a Schedule 6 terrorism charge to Mafe’s case.

His legal team, which now includes Advocate Dali Mpofu, has objected to the psychiatric assessment.

Demonstrators have been protesting outside court in support of Mafe, who has threatened to go on a hunger strike if his bail application is not heard soon.

According to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt, he will be remanded in Pollsmoor Prison until a bed becomes available at Valkenberg.

It remains to be seen when he will be sent to Valkenberg Hospital as that depends very much on the availability of bed space at that facility. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

A lot of people gathered here feel that he should be released on bail and that is also the stance from his defence. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Advocate Dali Mpofu today joined the defence team and a key issue that was dealt with in court is Zandile Mafe's state of mental health. Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News