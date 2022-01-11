Parliament arson suspect Zandile Mafe to undergo 30-day psychiatric evaluation
The Cape Town Magistrate's Court has referred alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe to Valkenburg Psychiatric Hospital for a 30-day psychiatric assessment.
The aim of the month-long mental evaluation is to establish if Mafe is fit to stand trial after a district surgeon advised the court that he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.
Mafe was arrested following the devastating fire that gutted the National Assembly Chamber and parts of the Old Assembly.
He was initially facing two counts of arson, theft, housebreaking, and contravention of the National Key Points Acts.
He made his first court appearance last week Tuesday and the State has since added a Schedule 6 terrorism charge to Mafe’s case.
RELATED: Parly fire suspect to plead not guilty, case postponed for further investigation
His legal team, which now includes Advocate Dali Mpofu, has objected to the psychiatric assessment.
Advocate Mpofu is joining joining the defence team in the Zandile Mafe arson case. pic.twitter.com/Eh2chQAjQx— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2022
RELATED: 'It's too far-fetched' Suspect's lawyer alleges cover-up in Parliament fire case
Demonstrators have been protesting outside court in support of Mafe, who has threatened to go on a hunger strike if his bail application is not heard soon.
According to Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt, he will be remanded in Pollsmoor Prison until a bed becomes available at Valkenberg.
#ParliamentFire Scene outside Cape Town Magistrates Court following the court proceedings. KB pic.twitter.com/gRwp3aMBUg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 11, 2022
It remains to be seen when he will be sent to Valkenberg Hospital as that depends very much on the availability of bed space at that facility.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
A lot of people gathered here feel that he should be released on bail and that is also the stance from his defence.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Advocate Dali Mpofu today joined the defence team and a key issue that was dealt with in court is Zandile Mafe's state of mental health.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
He was apparently sent for a psychiatric assessment last week Monday, something that upset his legal team as they only joined him... they say, at that stage, he did not have any legal representation so it was unfair for the state to already subject their client to the psychiatric evaluation.Kevin Brandt, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
