Matric results will no longer be published in newspapers or online, says DBE
- Education authorities have scrapped the practice of publishing matric results on public platforms
- The Basic Education Department says this has been done in order to comply with the POPI Act
Matric results will no longer appear online or in news publications following a decision by the Department of Basic Education (DBE).
The DBE says the move is aimed at recognising new privacy laws under the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), which came into effect last year in July.
All matric learners will have to obtain a statement of their results from the school they attend.
In the past, the matric results have been made widely available with the publishing of the ID numbers and exam numbers of pupils in newspapers and on digital platforms.
"The usual practice of publishing exam results on public platforms will not occur for 2021 exams. As was also the practice in previous years, all learners will be required to obtain their Statements of Results from their respective schools", the department confirmed on Twitter.
[PUBLIC NOTICE]The usual practice of publishing exam results on public platforms will not occur for 2021 exams. As was also the practice in previous years, all learners will be required to obtain their Statements of Results from their respective schools. https://t.co/VzYd0xiRT6— Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) January 11, 2022
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
