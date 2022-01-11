Streaming issues? Report here
ANC-run municipality stops residents from fixing their own infrastructure

11 January 2022 1:20 PM
by Kabous le Roux
John Maytham interviews National Taxpayers Union board member Jaap Kelder.

The ANC-run Kamiesberg municipality has obtained a court interdict to stop frustrated residents from maintaining town infrastructure themselves – no matter how urgently it is needed.

“We have a community that wants to work and now we’ve been stopped by a court order,” said Johan Gräbe, a local accountant.

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

Gräbe has put together a team of 29 locals to fix infrastructure such as potholes and sewerage leaks.

Fed up with the lack of service delivery, residents have withheld paying rates, preferring to use the money in maintaining their town.

Withholding rates is illegal, nevertheless, the National Taxpayers Union is helping residents to appeal the provisional interdict handed by the Kimberly High Court.

John Maytham interviewed National Taxpayers Union board member Jaap Kelder (scroll up to listen).

There are four or five [municipalities where residents are withholding rates] … It’s just starting…

Jaap Kelder, National Taxpayers Union

If rates are not promulgated, they are not payable. The Kamiesberg people are not withholding rates… they’re claiming back illegally collected rates and taxes [because they weren’t promulgated] …

Jaap Kelder, National Taxpayers Union

The Kamiesberg Taxpayers’ Association tried to engage the municipality… no answer, which is typical… The residents said they had enough and commenced with repairs of roads on 6 December... About 89% of the work has been done in any case…

Jaap Kelder, National Taxpayers Union

The Constitution puts an obligation on municipalities to render services…

Jaap Kelder, National Taxpayers Union

You guys in the Cape are living in a different country. Come up north, and you’ll see what things are like, especially in the smaller towns. But even in the metros! Potholes like you can’t believe… sewerage running through homes. Is that acceptable?

Jaap Kelder, National Taxpayers Union



