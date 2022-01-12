WCED working on school placements but more late applications expected
- The WCED says 3,589 children have not yet been placed at schools in the province
- WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the department is in a better position than this time it was last year
- Schools in coastal provinces are due to reopen on Wednesday 19 January after government announced staggered return dates
With just a week left before the opening of schools in the Western Cape, education officials are working to place 3,589 learners who are still in limbo.
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has confirmed that 575 Grade 1s and 3,014 Grade 8s do not have places in provincial schools at this stage.
However, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the department is in a better position than it was compared to this time last year when roughly 14,000 were still unplaced.
If you compare it to where we were last year at the same time, it's a significant drop... We are pleased at the progress we've made but obviously there is a lot of work still to be done but and unfortunately, we are still receiving late applications.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
RELATED: Parents urged to prepare for back-to-school in light of staggered return dates
Hammond says the WCED is making arrangements to help prepare for the 2022 academic year, including additional mobile classrooms.
Schools in coastal provinces open on Wednesday 19 January and more late applications are expected during the back-to-school rush.
RELATED: WCED prepares mobile classrooms and teachers to deal with 2022 late arrivals
The WCED says annual late enrolments and parents who fail to confirm their child's school of choice add to the problem.
After 10 days into the academic year, schools are entitled to deregister a learner if they have not arrived.
This will allow other learners to take those places, Hammond explains.
RELATED: Don’t block places at schools - WCED urges parents to confirm 2022 school choice
When the schools open up we will also then see where there are places available.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
We are expecting more learners to come and apply late, we always see a bit of an influx coming in at the end of the month coming in from other provinces especially from the Eastern Cape.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
According to Hammond, the Western Cape received roughly 15,000 to 20,000 learners from other provinces every year.
She says the WCED does not have enough budget or resources to adequately deal with overcrowding at schools.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_12449664_thai-girl-wears-a-black-leather-shoes-as-a-school-uniform-.html?vti=nunfnuwej8zc3kfz90-1-26
More from Local
Mitchells Plain CPF asks for public's help after dead baby found at Mnandi Beach
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Colin De Hart of the Mitchells Plain CPF.Read More
2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina
John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More
City of CT offers R5,000 reward for info on young train vandals
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
No need to wait for SMS to get your Covid booster shot says WC health dept
Lester Kiewit speaks to the WC Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem about an update on the Covid-19 booster shot.Read More
'Publishing of matric pass rates in the public interest, not individual results'
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to data protection expert Nadine Mather.Read More
'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy'
John Maytham interviews Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch.Read More
SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court
The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show.Read More
BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams
The Money Show interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's stance despite Zondo findings.Read More
What happened Shelton April, suspect in the 2019 Betty's Bay fire?
Pippa Hudson interviews Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher.Read More