WCED working on school placements but more late applications expected





The WCED says 3,589 children have not yet been placed at schools in the province

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the department is in a better position than this time it was last year

Schools in coastal provinces are due to reopen on Wednesday 19 January after government announced staggered return dates

With just a week left before the opening of schools in the Western Cape, education officials are working to place 3,589 learners who are still in limbo.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has confirmed that 575 Grade 1s and 3,014 Grade 8s do not have places in provincial schools at this stage.

However, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the department is in a better position than it was compared to this time last year when roughly 14,000 were still unplaced.

If you compare it to where we were last year at the same time, it's a significant drop... We are pleased at the progress we've made but obviously there is a lot of work still to be done but and unfortunately, we are still receiving late applications. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

Hammond says the WCED is making arrangements to help prepare for the 2022 academic year, including additional mobile classrooms.

Schools in coastal provinces open on Wednesday 19 January and more late applications are expected during the back-to-school rush.

The WCED says annual late enrolments and parents who fail to confirm their child's school of choice add to the problem.

After 10 days into the academic year, schools are entitled to deregister a learner if they have not arrived.

This will allow other learners to take those places, Hammond explains.

When the schools open up we will also then see where there are places available. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

We are expecting more learners to come and apply late, we always see a bit of an influx coming in at the end of the month coming in from other provinces especially from the Eastern Cape. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

According to Hammond, the Western Cape received roughly 15,000 to 20,000 learners from other provinces every year.

She says the WCED does not have enough budget or resources to adequately deal with overcrowding at schools.