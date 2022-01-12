Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:05
Goodwood Cape Town: robbery at a supermarket turns into a hostage situation.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee - Anti-Crime Activist
Today at 17:20
Task force to tackle Zondo Commission recommendations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Willie Hofmeyr, Former NPAs Asset Forfeiture Unit Head.
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WCED working on school placements but more late applications expected Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond. 12 January 2022 1:54 PM
Mitchells Plain CPF asks for public's help after dead baby found at Mnandi Beach CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Colin De Hart of the Mitchells Plain CPF. 12 January 2022 12:32 PM
2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group. 12 January 2022 11:11 AM
View all Local
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show. 11 January 2022 8:21 PM
'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors' Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree. 11 January 2022 7:55 PM
View all Politics
BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams The Money Show interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's stance despite Zondo findings. 11 January 2022 6:43 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
ANC-run municipality stops residents from fixing their own infrastructure John Maytham interviews National Taxpayers Union board member Jaap Kelder. 11 January 2022 1:20 PM
View all Business
Top skin doc on why (however satisfying it is) you shouldn't pop your pimples Lester Kiewit speaks to 'The Cape Skin Doctor' AKA Dr Nomphelo Gantsho of the Cape Dermatology Clinic, about pimple popping. 12 January 2022 2:33 PM
Considering giving your child their own phone - how young is too young? Amy MacIver speaks to digital parenting expert Josh Ramsay about the factors to consider when giving your child a phone. 12 January 2022 12:25 PM
Struggling to save? Why not try the 10c challenge with the Stash app Sara-Jayne King is joined by Glenn Grimley, Head of Stash and Chief Specialist for Digital Proposition Management at Liberty. 12 January 2022 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net’s Terja Beney. 11 January 2022 10:50 AM
His work lives through his films - producer Anant Singh remembers Sidney Poitier John Maytham is joined by South African film producer Anant Singh sharing his memories of the late US actor Sidney Poitier 10 January 2022 11:16 AM
Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo about her remarkable journey. 8 January 2022 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Milan cops arrest 18 young men, boys for mass sexual attacks on New Year's Eve John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 January 2022 1:46 PM
2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group. 12 January 2022 11:11 AM
Half of Europe’s 750 million people will have had Omicron by March – WHO John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all World
'SA’s deportation policy of Zimbabweans addresses symptoms, not causes' Zain Johnson interviews Piers Pigou, Crisis Group’s Senior Consultant for Southern Africa. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
View all Africa
'Hypersexual' dolphins have human-like clitorises that evolved for orgasm It makes sense considering the huge amount of sex they have, according to biologist Patricia Brennan. 12 January 2022 2:52 PM
Even middleclass parents now struggle to pay school fees John Maytham interviews Riyaad Najaar, a Trustee at the Progressive Principals Association. 12 January 2022 12:19 PM
'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy' John Maytham interviews Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch. 12 January 2022 8:51 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

WCED working on school placements but more late applications expected

12 January 2022 1:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
WCED
Back to School
school placement

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.
  • The WCED says 3,589 children have not yet been placed at schools in the province
  • WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the department is in a better position than this time it was last year
  • Schools in coastal provinces are due to reopen on Wednesday 19 January after government announced staggered return dates
Image copyright: gow27/123rf.com

With just a week left before the opening of schools in the Western Cape, education officials are working to place 3,589 learners who are still in limbo.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has confirmed that 575 Grade 1s and 3,014 Grade 8s do not have places in provincial schools at this stage.

However, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the department is in a better position than it was compared to this time last year when roughly 14,000 were still unplaced.

If you compare it to where we were last year at the same time, it's a significant drop... We are pleased at the progress we've made but obviously there is a lot of work still to be done but and unfortunately, we are still receiving late applications.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

RELATED: Parents urged to prepare for back-to-school in light of staggered return dates

Hammond says the WCED is making arrangements to help prepare for the 2022 academic year, including additional mobile classrooms.

Schools in coastal provinces open on Wednesday 19 January and more late applications are expected during the back-to-school rush.

RELATED: WCED prepares mobile classrooms and teachers to deal with 2022 late arrivals

The WCED says annual late enrolments and parents who fail to confirm their child's school of choice add to the problem.

After 10 days into the academic year, schools are entitled to deregister a learner if they have not arrived.

This will allow other learners to take those places, Hammond explains.

RELATED: Don’t block places at schools - WCED urges parents to confirm 2022 school choice

When the schools open up we will also then see where there are places available.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

We are expecting more learners to come and apply late, we always see a bit of an influx coming in at the end of the month coming in from other provinces especially from the Eastern Cape.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

According to Hammond, the Western Cape received roughly 15,000 to 20,000 learners from other provinces every year.

She says the WCED does not have enough budget or resources to adequately deal with overcrowding at schools.




12 January 2022 1:54 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
WCED
Back to School
school placement

More from Local

Mitchells Plain CPF asks for public's help after dead baby found at Mnandi Beach

12 January 2022 12:32 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Colin De Hart of the Mitchells Plain CPF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina

12 January 2022 11:11 AM

John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of CT offers R5,000 reward for info on young train vandals

12 January 2022 11:02 AM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No need to wait for SMS to get your Covid booster shot says WC health dept

12 January 2022 10:56 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to the WC Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem about an update on the Covid-19 booster shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Publishing of matric pass rates in the public interest, not individual results'

12 January 2022 9:55 AM

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to data protection expert Nadine Mather.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy'

12 January 2022 8:51 AM

John Maytham interviews Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court

11 January 2022 8:21 PM

The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams

11 January 2022 6:43 PM

The Money Show interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's stance despite Zondo findings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What happened Shelton April, suspect in the 2019 Betty's Bay fire?

11 January 2022 5:00 PM

Pippa Hudson interviews Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of CT says it will cooperate with police probe after homeless man shot dead

11 January 2022 3:17 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

WCED working on school placements but more late applications expected

Local

Top skin doc on why (however satisfying it is) you shouldn't pop your pimples

Lifestyle

'Hypersexual' dolphins have human-like clitorises that evolved for orgasm

Opinion

EWN Highlights

Transport Department eyes smarter solution to printing drivers' licenses

12 January 2022 4:28 PM

High Court won't allow amaZulu Queen Sibongile to amend her court papers

12 January 2022 3:58 PM

Root wants 'fight and pride' from first ball in Hobart

12 January 2022 3:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA