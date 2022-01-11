Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out
Kenya is suffering an uncontrolled, nationwide electricity blackout.
The blackout started at about 10:45 on Tuesday morning after pylons collapsed on a transmission line, taking out the entire grid.
Electricity supply has been restored to some parts of Kenya, but it remains unclear how long it will take to restore the entire grid.
"We are working to restore supply to the remaining areas affected by the outage," Kenya Power said.
January 11, 2022
RELATED: Kenya is in a national blackout after collapsed pylons on one line took out its entire network – Business Insider South Africa
Source : https://pixabay.com/illustrations/flag-kenya-africa-national-flag-1208854/
More from Business
ANC-run municipality stops residents from fixing their own infrastructure
John Maytham interviews National Taxpayers Union board member Jaap Kelder.Read More
Another oil explorer to start blasting W Cape coast – after Shell plans thwarted
John Maytham interviews Gilbert Martin, founder of "We Are South Africans".Read More
Low-cost airline FlySafair launches twice-weekly flights to Mauritius
Africa Melane interviews Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.Read More
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Better sit down for this… the world is running out of slap chips
Ismail Lagardien interviewed Jano Bezuidenhout, Potatoes SA Manager for Information.Read More
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More
More from World
US man who received modified pig heart 'doing well' say doctors
John Maytham speaks to cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Willie Koen, Cardiothoracic surgeon about the breakthrough surgery.Read More
'SA’s deportation policy of Zimbabweans addresses symptoms, not causes'
Zain Johnson interviews Piers Pigou, Crisis Group’s Senior Consultant for Southern Africa.Read More
His work lives through his films - producer Anant Singh remembers Sidney Poitier
John Maytham is joined by South African film producer Anant Singh sharing his memories of the late US actor Sidney PoitierRead More
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world
Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford.Read More
Russia sends 'peacekeeping' troops to help crush Kazakhstan protests
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Omicron takes over in Germany – new cases soar
Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan.Read More
Omicron-swamped France ends South Africa travel ban
The variant is running amok in France.Read More
China locks down millions at home – after finding 3 asymptomatic cases of Covid
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'We must never go to war using nuclear weapons'
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
More from Africa
'SA’s deportation policy of Zimbabweans addresses symptoms, not causes'
Zain Johnson interviews Piers Pigou, Crisis Group’s Senior Consultant for Southern Africa.Read More
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013
Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent.Read More
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa
John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa.Read More
Islamic State increasingly getting foothold in SADC region - terror analyst
Security analyst Jasmine Opperman speaks to Refilwe Moloto after an SANDF soldier dies in Mozambique.Read More
'Why am I being forced to quarantine in a hotel?' - South African in Nairobi
When Jenine Jellars tested Covid-19-positive at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport she never imagined the ordeal to follow.Read More
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021
'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show.Read More
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J
Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare.Read More
Legal team to fight Cabinet decision to discontinue Zimbabwe Exemption Permits
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to advocate Simba Chitando, representing ZEP holders seeking permanent residence in SA.Read More
How will Kenya state visit influence South Africa?
Kenya is the most developed country in East Africa while South Africa has the most developed economy on the Continent.Read More