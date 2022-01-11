Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out





Kenya is suffering an uncontrolled, nationwide electricity blackout.

The blackout started at about 10:45 on Tuesday morning after pylons collapsed on a transmission line, taking out the entire grid.

© sopotniccy/123rf.com

Electricity supply has been restored to some parts of Kenya, but it remains unclear how long it will take to restore the entire grid.

"We are working to restore supply to the remaining areas affected by the outage," Kenya Power said.

pic.twitter.com/RvxqDsUtzq — The Kenya Power & Lighting Company Plc. (@KenyaPower) January 11, 2022

