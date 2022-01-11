City of CT says it will cooperate with police probe after homeless man shot dead
- A homeless man has died after allegedly being shot by a City of Cape Town law enforcement officer
- The City says it will allow the law to take its course in the murder case involving the 22-year-old metro cop
- The officer has reportedly been released on bail of R1,000
The City of Cape Town says it will cooperate with the South African Police Service (SAPS) investigation after a law enforcement officer allegedly shot and killed a homeless person in Rondebosch on Sunday.
In a series of tweets on Monday, the City of Cape Town confirmed a shooting incident involving a law enforcement officer.
The 22-year-old law enforcement official is accused of fatally shooting a 38-year-old homeless man in the face.
According to Eyewitness News reporter Saya Pierce-Jones, the officer is believed to be one of the City's newly graduated Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers.
"The matter is being investigated by SAPS, and enquiries should be directed to them", the City tweeted.
The law enforcement officer was arrested and made his first court appearance on Tuesday in the Wynberg Magistrates Court.
According to news publication GroundUp, the cop was charged with murder and released on bail of R1,000.
It's understood that the officer was responding to a complaint that a homeless resident had started a fire in Chester Road on Sunday morning.
Carlos Mesquita from the Rehoming Collective earlier told CapeTalk that the homeless man and the officer had some kind of altercation.
In response to allegations made by the Good Party, the City stated that it views the incident in a very serious light.
The City added that it would follow the prescribed labour-related laws and policies applicable to this matter.
Good day,— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) January 10, 2022
The City of Cape Town can confirm a shooting incident involving a Law Enforcement officer. The matter is being investigated by SAPS, and enquiries should be directed to them.
We note some irresponsible statements speculating on the matter which are inaccurate and that those who respect the rule of law should allow it to take its course and allow the facts to be determined.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) January 10, 2022
Thank you.
This is a 22-year-old who would have just completed their training.Saya Pierce-Jones, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Strangely, the City of Cape Town has been very quiet around this incident.Saya Pierce-Jones, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The statement from the City has really just said that they confirm that the incident happened and they will allow the law to take its course... That is about all they're saying at this point.Saya Pierce-Jones, Reporter - Eyewitness News
