Magic Mushrooms: 'Wonderful results, and absolutely harmless'

11 January 2022 3:10 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mental health
Magic mushrooms
Zain Johnson
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Psilocybin
psychedelic drugs
Monica Cromhout
Healing House

Zain Johnson interviews Monica Cromhout, owner of Healing House.

  • Monica Cromhout’s life changed after she took magic mushrooms for the first time – by herself, overnight in her garden

  • A lot of research into the treatment of mental health issues with psychedelics is yielding impressive results

  • Cromhout now offers guided experiences, even online

  • Humans have used magic mushrooms for millennia, they are “absolutely harmless”, says Cromhout

Ancient humans knew what modern ones are starting to realise. (Pixabay)

Related articles:

Human beings have used psychedelics for thousands of years.

The taboo against this mind-expanding class of drugs is, to an extent, a modern phenomenon.

Recently, however, there’s been a resurgence in interest around using psychedelics – particularly psilocybin-containing mushrooms - to treat mental health issues such as depression, mood disorders, trauma and substance abuse.

Zain Johnson interviewed Monica Cromhout, owner of Healing House (scroll up to listen).

Cromhout, a grandmother in her 70s and former Lifeline Director, champions the benefits of magic mushrooms.

Suicidal and struggling to overcome her husband’s passing, she was introduced to magic mushrooms.

It saved her life, she says.

Cromhout has been enabling psychedelic experiences from her home for more than 12 years.

My first experience… I took mushrooms alone in my back garden… I stayed in my garden on my own through the night. In the morning I had so much insight… that it started a whole new trajectory in my life which hasn’t stopped… I was 64. I’m now 76.

Monica Cromhout, owner - Healing House

There’s a huge amount of research… consistently coming out with positive results… aiming to find cures for mental conditions…

Monica Cromhout, owner - Healing House

We offer the same experience online, using WhatsApp and Zoom… it has really taken off. There are the most wonderful results! … We have access to high-quality psychedelic mushrooms grown by professional growers under strict conditions… We usually give five grams… Everyone has a different experience…

Monica Cromhout, owner - Healing House

These mushrooms have been used for thousands of years… They only became illegal… about 60 years ago… They are absolutely harmless.

Monica Cromhout, owner - Healing House



