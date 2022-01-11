What happened Shelton April, suspect in the 2019 Betty's Bay fire?

Streaming issues? Report here
11 January 2022 5:00 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Eyewitness News
Pippa Hudson
Betty's Bay
Shelton April
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Shamiela Fisher
Betty's Bay fire

Pippa Hudson interviews Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher.

On New Year’s Day in 2019, a small circle of flames turned into a raging inferno that destroyed 40 homes and almost 13 000 hectares of mountain fynbos.

Shelton April, a local crayfisherman, was arrested for the infringement of “causing a fire or discarding a burning object in a place where it may set a fire”.

At the time, the Caledon Magistrates Court granted him bail of R5000 and placed him under house arrest with his sister in Eerste River.

Firefighters were on scene in the Betty's Bay area amid a fire on 11 January 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

April had previous convictions for domestic violence, assault and drug possession.

He faces up to 10 years in prison or a R10 million fine if found guilty.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher (scroll up to listen).

He made several appearances in the Caledon Magistrates Court. By February 2019, he was granted bail…

Shamiela Fisher, reporter - Eyewitness News

The NPA… I’ve asked the spokesperson for details… Is there still a case against Sheldon April? We don’t know…

Shamiela Fisher, reporter - Eyewitness News



