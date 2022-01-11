What happened Shelton April, suspect in the 2019 Betty's Bay fire?





On New Year’s Day in 2019, a small circle of flames turned into a raging inferno that destroyed 40 homes and almost 13 000 hectares of mountain fynbos.

Shelton April, a local crayfisherman, was arrested for the infringement of “causing a fire or discarding a burning object in a place where it may set a fire”.

At the time, the Caledon Magistrates Court granted him bail of R5000 and placed him under house arrest with his sister in Eerste River.

Firefighters were on scene in the Betty's Bay area amid a fire on 11 January 2019. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

April had previous convictions for domestic violence, assault and drug possession.

He faces up to 10 years in prison or a R10 million fine if found guilty.

He made several appearances in the Caledon Magistrates Court. By February 2019, he was granted bail… Shamiela Fisher, reporter - Eyewitness News