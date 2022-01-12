'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy'
Our justice system moves slowly.
Cases are frequently postponed for months, even years, before justice is served.
There is growing anxiety among South Africans that this slow pace may see Judge Raymond Zondo's report on State Capture count for little more than the paper it is written on.
With part one of three of the report out; we’ve yet to see any arrests.
Even those arrested for the Estina dairy farm scandal in 2018 have yet to stand trial.
One option open to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is to set up special courts to swiftly deal with cases emerging from the State Capture report.
John Maytham interviewed Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch (scroll up to listen).
That [special court] possibly takes a tool out of the armament of those accused of pursuing a process of delays upon delays… The Stalingrad strategy is available… because courts are so clogged up… It strikes me as a practical and feasible recommendation.Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch
This doesn’t resolve… the rebuilding of the NPA… and recapacitating it…Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch
The recommendation around the establishment of an independent anti-corruption agency is… required by the Bill of Rights…Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch
There is a balance between the rhetoric… and this kicking the can down the road… I don’t buy it.Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
WCED working on school placements but more late applications expected
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.Read More
Mitchells Plain CPF asks for public's help after dead baby found at Mnandi Beach
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Colin De Hart of the Mitchells Plain CPF.Read More
2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina
John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More
City of CT offers R5,000 reward for info on young train vandals
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
No need to wait for SMS to get your Covid booster shot says WC health dept
Lester Kiewit speaks to the WC Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem about an update on the Covid-19 booster shot.Read More
'Publishing of matric pass rates in the public interest, not individual results'
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to data protection expert Nadine Mather.Read More
SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court
The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show.Read More
BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams
The Money Show interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's stance despite Zondo findings.Read More
What happened Shelton April, suspect in the 2019 Betty's Bay fire?
Pippa Hudson interviews Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher.Read More
More from Opinion
'Hypersexual' dolphins have human-like clitorises that evolved for orgasm
It makes sense considering the huge amount of sex they have, according to biologist Patricia Brennan.Read More
Even middleclass parents now struggle to pay school fees
John Maytham interviews Riyaad Najaar, a Trustee at the Progressive Principals Association.Read More
Magic Mushrooms: 'Wonderful results, and absolutely harmless'
Zain Johnson interviews Monica Cromhout, owner of Healing House.Read More
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
ANC at 110: 'We’ll get a sense tomorrow of who is winning the early battles'
John Maytham interviews Professor Steven Friedman of Political Studies at the University of Johannesburg.Read More
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana
Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow.Read More
Car, home insurance premiums soar: fight big hike if you are low claims client
Covid-related knock-on effects and load shedding are contributing to premium increases explains Wendy Knowler on The Money Show.Read More
More from Politics
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts?
Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage.Read More
SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court
The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show.Read More
'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors'
Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.Read More
BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams
The Money Show interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's stance despite Zondo findings.Read More
ANC-run municipality stops residents from fixing their own infrastructure
John Maytham interviews National Taxpayers Union board member Jaap Kelder.Read More
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain.Read More
Relocating Parliament not a priority for the nation, says ANC's Cameron Dugmore
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Cameron Dugmore, ANC MPL and Leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Legislature.Read More
Meeting minutes show ANC’s deployment committee discusses Chapter 9 appointments
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to author and Daily Maverick journalist Rebecca Davis.Read More