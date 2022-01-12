'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy'





Our justice system moves slowly.

Cases are frequently postponed for months, even years, before justice is served.

There is growing anxiety among South Africans that this slow pace may see Judge Raymond Zondo's report on State Capture count for little more than the paper it is written on.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

With part one of three of the report out; we’ve yet to see any arrests.

Even those arrested for the Estina dairy farm scandal in 2018 have yet to stand trial.

One option open to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola is to set up special courts to swiftly deal with cases emerging from the State Capture report.

John Maytham interviewed Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch (scroll up to listen).

That [special court] possibly takes a tool out of the armament of those accused of pursuing a process of delays upon delays… The Stalingrad strategy is available… because courts are so clogged up… It strikes me as a practical and feasible recommendation. Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch

This doesn’t resolve… the rebuilding of the NPA… and recapacitating it… Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch

The recommendation around the establishment of an independent anti-corruption agency is… required by the Bill of Rights… Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations - Corruption Watch