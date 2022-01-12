City of CT offers R5,000 reward for info on young train vandals
- The City of CT is offering a cash reward for any information on the recent vandalism of a new train
- A new Metrorail train set was stoned at Steenberg station en route to Fish Hoek last week Tuesday
- Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says Cape Town's critical infrastructure must be safeguarded
The City of Cape Town is offering a R5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the train vandals who stoned a brand new train set in Steenberg last week.
Metrorail claims that the new train was stoned by a group of youths with repair costs estimated to be around R20,000.
The incident took place on the first day that the new train started operating on the Southern Line.
RELATED: Metrorail vows to find perpetrators who stoned new train in Steenberg
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says damage to critical infrastructure is completely unacceptable, even if it is perpetrated by youth who think that stoning trains is “fun”.
The municipality is calling on the public to come forward leads to help protect Cape Town's critical infrastructure.
Hill-Lewis says the City is working with Metrorail and Prasa in a bid to bring the perpetrators to book.
Anyone who has information on the incident can contact the Public Emergency Call Centre by dialing 107 from a landline and 021 480 7700 from a cell phone.
It was the first day that the Southern Line was back and operational again after a long absence from the City with really devastating consequences for so many thousands for commuters.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor
It's just totally unacceptable, we can't treat essential, critical infrastructure so disrespectfully... We can't vandalise this essential infrastructure when we've been waiting so long to get the train back on the track.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor
More from Local
WCED working on school placements but more late applications expected
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.Read More
Mitchells Plain CPF asks for public's help after dead baby found at Mnandi Beach
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Colin De Hart of the Mitchells Plain CPF.Read More
2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina
John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More
No need to wait for SMS to get your Covid booster shot says WC health dept
Lester Kiewit speaks to the WC Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem about an update on the Covid-19 booster shot.Read More
'Publishing of matric pass rates in the public interest, not individual results'
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to data protection expert Nadine Mather.Read More
'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy'
John Maytham interviews Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch.Read More
SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court
The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show.Read More
BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams
The Money Show interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's stance despite Zondo findings.Read More
What happened Shelton April, suspect in the 2019 Betty's Bay fire?
Pippa Hudson interviews Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher.Read More