City of CT offers R5,000 reward for info on young train vandals





The City of CT is offering a cash reward for any information on the recent vandalism of a new train

A new Metrorail train set was stoned at Steenberg station en route to Fish Hoek last week Tuesday

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says Cape Town's critical infrastructure must be safeguarded

A Metrorail train in Cape Town. Picture: Metrorail.

The City of Cape Town is offering a R5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the train vandals who stoned a brand new train set in Steenberg last week.

Metrorail claims that the new train was stoned by a group of youths with repair costs estimated to be around R20,000.

The incident took place on the first day that the new train started operating on the Southern Line.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says damage to critical infrastructure is completely unacceptable, even if it is perpetrated by youth who think that stoning trains is “fun”.

The municipality is calling on the public to come forward leads to help protect Cape Town's critical infrastructure.

Hill-Lewis says the City is working with Metrorail and Prasa in a bid to bring the perpetrators to book.

Anyone who has information on the incident can contact the Public Emergency Call Centre by dialing 107 from a landline and 021 480 7700 from a cell phone.

It was the first day that the Southern Line was back and operational again after a long absence from the City with really devastating consequences for so many thousands for commuters. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

It's just totally unacceptable, we can't treat essential, critical infrastructure so disrespectfully... We can't vandalise this essential infrastructure when we've been waiting so long to get the train back on the track. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor