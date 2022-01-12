City of CT offers R5,000 reward for info on young train vandals

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:05
Goodwood Cape Town: robbery at a supermarket turns into a hostage situation.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee - Anti-Crime Activist
Today at 17:20
Task force to tackle Zondo Commission recommendations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Willie Hofmeyr, Former NPAs Asset Forfeiture Unit Head.
No Items to show
Latest Local
WCED working on school placements but more late applications expected Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond. 12 January 2022 1:54 PM
Mitchells Plain CPF asks for public's help after dead baby found at Mnandi Beach CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Colin De Hart of the Mitchells Plain CPF. 12 January 2022 12:32 PM
2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group. 12 January 2022 11:11 AM
View all Local
'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy' John Maytham interviews Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch. 12 January 2022 8:51 AM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show. 11 January 2022 8:21 PM
View all Politics
Even middleclass parents now struggle to pay school fees John Maytham interviews Riyaad Najaar, a Trustee at the Progressive Principals Association. 12 January 2022 12:19 PM
2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group. 12 January 2022 11:11 AM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
View all Business
Top skin doc on why (however satisfying it is) you shouldn't pop your pimples Lester Kiewit speaks to 'The Cape Skin Doctor' AKA Dr Nomphelo Gantsho of the Cape Dermatology Clinic, about pimple popping. 12 January 2022 2:33 PM
Considering giving your child their own phone - how young is too young? Amy MacIver speaks to digital parenting expert Josh Ramsay about the factors to consider when giving your child a phone. 12 January 2022 12:25 PM
Struggling to save? Why not try the 10c challenge with the Stash app Sara-Jayne King is joined by Glenn Grimley, Head of Stash and Chief Specialist for Digital Proposition Management at Liberty. 12 January 2022 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net’s Terja Beney. 11 January 2022 10:50 AM
His work lives through his films - producer Anant Singh remembers Sidney Poitier John Maytham is joined by South African film producer Anant Singh sharing his memories of the late US actor Sidney Poitier 10 January 2022 11:16 AM
Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo about her remarkable journey. 8 January 2022 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Milan cops arrest 18 young men, boys for mass sexual attacks on New Year's Eve John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 January 2022 1:46 PM
2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group. 12 January 2022 11:11 AM
Half of Europe’s 750 million people will have had Omicron by March – WHO John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all World
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
'SA’s deportation policy of Zimbabweans addresses symptoms, not causes' Zain Johnson interviews Piers Pigou, Crisis Group’s Senior Consultant for Southern Africa. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
View all Africa
'Hypersexual' dolphins have human-like clitorises that evolved for orgasm It makes sense considering the huge amount of sex they have, according to biologist Patricia Brennan. 12 January 2022 2:52 PM
Even middleclass parents now struggle to pay school fees John Maytham interviews Riyaad Najaar, a Trustee at the Progressive Principals Association. 12 January 2022 12:19 PM
'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy' John Maytham interviews Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch. 12 January 2022 8:51 AM
View all Opinion
City of CT offers R5,000 reward for info on young train vandals

12 January 2022 11:02 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Metrorail
Reward
Geordin Hill-Lewis
train vandalism

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
  • The City of CT is offering a cash reward for any information on the recent vandalism of a new train
  • A new Metrorail train set was stoned at Steenberg station en route to Fish Hoek last week Tuesday
  • Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says Cape Town's critical infrastructure must be safeguarded
A Metrorail train in Cape Town. Picture: Metrorail.

The City of Cape Town is offering a R5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the train vandals who stoned a brand new train set in Steenberg last week.

Metrorail claims that the new train was stoned by a group of youths with repair costs estimated to be around R20,000.

The incident took place on the first day that the new train started operating on the Southern Line.

RELATED: Metrorail vows to find perpetrators who stoned new train in Steenberg

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says damage to critical infrastructure is completely unacceptable, even if it is perpetrated by youth who think that stoning trains is “fun”.

The municipality is calling on the public to come forward leads to help protect Cape Town's critical infrastructure.

Hill-Lewis says the City is working with Metrorail and Prasa in a bid to bring the perpetrators to book.

Anyone who has information on the incident can contact the Public Emergency Call Centre by dialing 107 from a landline and 021 480 7700 from a cell phone.

It was the first day that the Southern Line was back and operational again after a long absence from the City with really devastating consequences for so many thousands for commuters.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

It's just totally unacceptable, we can't treat essential, critical infrastructure so disrespectfully... We can't vandalise this essential infrastructure when we've been waiting so long to get the train back on the track.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor



