'Publishing of matric pass rates in the public interest, not individual results'
- Matric results will no longer be published in the media
- The Department of Basic Education's decision has been met with mixed reactions
- Data protection specialist Nadine Mather says the department's compliance with the POPI Act is justified
The Department of Basic Education (DBE)'s decision to stop publishing matric results in the media has received a mixed response from the public.
The DBE made the announcement on Tuesday, stating that it was complying with new privacy laws under the Protection of Personal Information Act, often called the POPI Act or POPIA.
RELATED: Matric results will no longer be published in newspapers or online, says DBE
Data protection specialist Nadine Mather says the department apparently wrote to South Africa's new Information Regulator whose legal opinion confirmed that POPIA would apply to the publishing of matric results.
In the past, the matric results have been made widely available with the publishing of the ID numbers and exam numbers of pupils in newspapers and on digital platforms.
Although the names of learners weren't published, Mather says identifying information was still being shared.
While some may argue that the matric results are in the public interest, she says this may only apply to national and provincial pass rates.
The publishing of individual results, however, is not in the public interest. Furthermore, each learner would have to consent before having their results shared publicly, she adds.
Mather, who's a senior associate at Bowmans law firm, says the application of the POPI Act is still being tested after it came into effect in July last year.
It's not a simple issue, but there are arguments to be made that POPIA will apply and on that basis, they don't have a justifiable ground on which to publish all learners' individual matric results.Nadine Mather, Senior Associate specialising in Data Protection and Employment Law - Bowmans
Yes, there may be public interest reasons to publish averages... in terms of different provinces, etc... but that doesn't necessarily mean it's in the public interest to publish every individual learner's matric results.Nadine Mather, Senior Associate specialising in Data Protection and Employment Law - Bowmans
We do understand why the Department of Basic Education has stated POPIA as being the reason to not publish the information and this is because personal information is widely defined. It includes someone's name but also any identifying number such as their identity number or identifying symbol such as an exam number, a learner's educational history, etc.Nadine Mather, Senior Associate specialising in Data Protection and Employment Law - Bowmans
POPIA regulates the processing of all personal information, which includes dissemination, sharing, transferring of your information... There is a chance that the personal information could be reidentified using reasonable foreseeable means.Nadine Mather, Senior Associate specialising in Data Protection and Employment Law - Bowmans
Source : Bertram Malgas/EWN
