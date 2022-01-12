Streaming issues? Report here
Half of Europe’s 750 million people will have had Omicron by March – WHO

12 January 2022 10:15 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
John Maytham
Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Covid-19 in Europe
Omicron
Omicron in Europe

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

More than half of Europe’s 750 million people will have had Omicron by March, according to the World Health Organisation.

The extremely contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2 is sweeping the world at breath-taking speed.

Europe – once more the epicentre of the pandemic - has recorded about eight million new infections in the past week.

It is also reporting the largest number of deaths in the world.

Omicron is sweeping across Europe. © danciaba/123rf.com

Is Omicron the beginning of the end? Click here for all our latest articles in one place.

“The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts that more than 50% of the population in the region will be infected with Omicron in the next six to eight weeks,” warns WHO Europe’s Hans Kluge.

The European Medicines Agency says the wildfire spread of Omicron may be hastening the end of the pandemic.

John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:58).

Are infections the most worrying things? … They feel worrying, don’t they? … The World Health Organisation is talking about how half of Europe will have been infected with the Omicron variant within the next two months…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

… a west to east tidal wave of Omicron is sweeping across Europe…

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Do we not just move through this phase? We all get it, then move on?

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent



More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Omicron: Not the end, but the beginning of the end of Covid-19 pandemic - expert

10 January 2022 8:52 AM

John Maytham speaks to vaccinologist Prof.Shabir Madhi about government's change of tack when it comes to tackling Covid.

Read More arrow_forward

7 January 2022 1:59 PM

7 January 2022 1:59 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Clifford Coonan.

Read More arrow_forward

6 January 2022 12:53 PM

6 January 2022 12:53 PM

The variant is running amok in France.

Read More arrow_forward

6 January 2022 8:54 AM

6 January 2022 8:54 AM

John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator.

Read More arrow_forward

5 January 2022 10:46 AM

5 January 2022 10:46 AM

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Read More arrow_forward

4 January 2022 4:15 PM

4 January 2022 4:15 PM

Amy MacIver interviews Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Health at the Western Cape Department of Health.

Read More arrow_forward

4 January 2022 3:37 PM

4 January 2022 3:37 PM

The Omicron surge in the United States is setting global records.

Read More arrow_forward

10 December 2021 11:39 AM

10 December 2021 11:39 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Mia Malan, Director at the Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre.

Read More arrow_forward

10 December 2021 9:38 AM

10 December 2021 9:38 AM

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.

Read More arrow_forward

9 December 2021 1:13 PM

9 December 2021 1:13 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Silverani Padayachee of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Read More arrow_forward

