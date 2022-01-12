Half of Europe’s 750 million people will have had Omicron by March – WHO





More than half of Europe’s 750 million people will have had Omicron by March, according to the World Health Organisation.

The extremely contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2 is sweeping the world at breath-taking speed.

Europe – once more the epicentre of the pandemic - has recorded about eight million new infections in the past week.

It is also reporting the largest number of deaths in the world.

Omicron is sweeping across Europe. © danciaba/123rf.com

“The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecasts that more than 50% of the population in the region will be infected with Omicron in the next six to eight weeks,” warns WHO Europe’s Hans Kluge.

The European Medicines Agency says the wildfire spread of Omicron may be hastening the end of the pandemic.

John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:58).

Are infections the most worrying things? … They feel worrying, don’t they? … The World Health Organisation is talking about how half of Europe will have been infected with the Omicron variant within the next two months… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

… a west to east tidal wave of Omicron is sweeping across Europe… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent