Mitchells Plain CPF asks for public's help after dead baby found at Mnandi Beach
- Local police are investigating after a baby's body was discovered at Mnandi Beach on Saturday
- The police and community policing forum in Mitchells Plain are calling on residents to come forward with any info
The Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum (CPF) has urged local residents to come forward with any information after the body of a newborn baby was found at Mnandi Beach over the weekend.
The decomposed body was pulled from the water by local fishermen on Saturday night.
Mitchells Plain police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating the mother of the child.
Colin De Hart, the deputy chair of the Mitchells Plain CPF, has pleaded with community members to assist in the police investigation.
Police are still waiting for post mortem results to determine the cause of death, however, De Hart suspects that it may be a case of infanticide or baby dumping.
"It can be that the child was dumped on the beach and the water took him in", he tells CapeTalk.
De Hart has stressed that child abandonment isn't a solution and that there are always alternative options.
Members of the public can contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Jonathan Jacobs on 021 370 1981 or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 with any leads.
#sapsWC Mitchells plain #SAPS are seeking the assistance of the public after the body of a new-born baby was discovered by fisherman near to mnandi beach. Anyone with information to call the investigating officer, Detective Cst Jacobs on 021 370 1981. TMhttps://t.co/uIQTzRCYnd pic.twitter.com/808IJu4DXJ— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 10, 2022
It's confirmed that it's a male child that was caught on a fishing line. The body was decomposed. Currently, the race is undetermined.Colin De Hart, Deputy chairperson - Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum
We are appealing to the members of the community at large that knows [anything].Colin De Hart, Deputy chairperson - Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum
It's really sad with the way things are going on now. There's no respect for human life anymore.Colin De Hart, Deputy chairperson - Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98599043_the-beautiful-beaches-on-false-bay-along-baden-powell-drive-between-macassar-and-muizenberg-near-cap.html?vti=muoe5g7ax0zygmm4hq-1-5
More from Local
WCED working on school placements but more late applications expected
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.Read More
2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina
John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More
City of CT offers R5,000 reward for info on young train vandals
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
No need to wait for SMS to get your Covid booster shot says WC health dept
Lester Kiewit speaks to the WC Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem about an update on the Covid-19 booster shot.Read More
'Publishing of matric pass rates in the public interest, not individual results'
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to data protection expert Nadine Mather.Read More
'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy'
John Maytham interviews Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch.Read More
SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court
The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show.Read More
BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams
The Money Show interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's stance despite Zondo findings.Read More
What happened Shelton April, suspect in the 2019 Betty's Bay fire?
Pippa Hudson interviews Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher.Read More