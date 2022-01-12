Mitchells Plain CPF asks for public's help after dead baby found at Mnandi Beach





Local police are investigating after a baby's body was discovered at Mnandi Beach on Saturday

The police and community policing forum in Mitchells Plain are calling on residents to come forward with any info

Image copyright: hpbfotos/123rf.com

The Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum (CPF) has urged local residents to come forward with any information after the body of a newborn baby was found at Mnandi Beach over the weekend.

The decomposed body was pulled from the water by local fishermen on Saturday night.

Mitchells Plain police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating the mother of the child.

Colin De Hart, the deputy chair of the Mitchells Plain CPF, has pleaded with community members to assist in the police investigation.

Police are still waiting for post mortem results to determine the cause of death, however, De Hart suspects that it may be a case of infanticide or baby dumping.

"It can be that the child was dumped on the beach and the water took him in", he tells CapeTalk.

De Hart has stressed that child abandonment isn't a solution and that there are always alternative options.

Members of the public can contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Jonathan Jacobs on 021 370 1981 or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 with any leads.

#sapsWC Mitchells plain #SAPS are seeking the assistance of the public after the body of a new-born baby was discovered by fisherman near to mnandi beach. Anyone with information to call the investigating officer, Detective Cst Jacobs on 021 370 1981. TMhttps://t.co/uIQTzRCYnd pic.twitter.com/808IJu4DXJ — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 10, 2022

It's confirmed that it's a male child that was caught on a fishing line. The body was decomposed. Currently, the race is undetermined. Colin De Hart, Deputy chairperson - Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum

We are appealing to the members of the community at large that knows [anything]. Colin De Hart, Deputy chairperson - Mitchells Plain Community Police Forum