No need to wait for SMS to get your Covid booster shot says WC health dept
- The WC Health Department has issued an update on the administration of booster shots
- Over 8 000 people in the WC have received their Covid booster shot so far
Health officials on Wednesday sought to clarify information around the Covid-19 booster shots which have been available since the end of last month.
Speaking to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit, the Western Cape Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem said those eligible for for booster do not need to wait for a notification before going for the jab.
People will NOT be receiving an SMS that says they are eligible for booster doses.Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department: Health
Instead, he says, people must check on their vaccination certificate the date of their initial shot.
People can come to any of our sites...they just must check the dates of their shots on their vaccination cards.Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department: Health
You may get a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine six months after receiving your second one.
If you had a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you may get a second shot two months after your first.
People must bring the vaccination card with them and we will fill in the date of the booster shot on the card.Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department: Health
Kariem says if you have forgotten the date of your initial vaccination or are unsure which dose you received, those details are held on record with the department.
We can look it up on the system.Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department: Health
Kariem also clarified how long those who have had Covid should wait before having the booster.
The recommendation is still 30 days.Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department: Health
Since government announced that booster shots of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine were open last month, over 8 000 people have received their booster jab.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_174361073_yellow-wooden-block-with-syringe-injection-symbol-and-text-booster-dose.html?vti=m0ucfgtpeyv888fd0q-1-26
