Struggling to save? Why not try the 10c challenge with the Stash app

Today at 17:05
Goodwood Cape Town: robbery at a supermarket turns into a hostage situation.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee - Anti-Crime Activist
Today at 17:20
Task force to tackle Zondo Commission recommendations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Willie Hofmeyr, Former NPAs Asset Forfeiture Unit Head.
Latest Local
WCED working on school placements but more late applications expected Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond. 12 January 2022 1:54 PM
Mitchells Plain CPF asks for public's help after dead baby found at Mnandi Beach CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Colin De Hart of the Mitchells Plain CPF. 12 January 2022 12:32 PM
2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 12 January 2022 11:11 AM
View all Local
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show. 11 January 2022 8:21 PM
'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors' Bruce Whitfield interviews the President's Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree. 11 January 2022 7:55 PM
View all Politics
BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams The Money Show interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's stance despite Zondo findings. 11 January 2022 6:43 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
ANC-run municipality stops residents from fixing their own infrastructure John Maytham interviews National Taxpayers Union board member Jaap Kelder. 11 January 2022 1:20 PM
View all Business
Top skin doc on why (however satisfying it is) you shouldn't pop your pimples Lester Kiewit speaks to 'The Cape Skin Doctor' AKA Dr Nomphelo Gantsho of the Cape Dermatology Clinic, about pimple popping. 12 January 2022 2:33 PM
Considering giving your child their own phone - how young is too young? Amy MacIver speaks to digital parenting expert Josh Ramsay about the factors to consider when giving your child a phone. 12 January 2022 12:25 PM
Struggling to save? Why not try the 10c challenge with the Stash app Sara-Jayne King is joined by Glenn Grimley, Head of Stash and Chief Specialist for Digital Proposition Management at Liberty. 12 January 2022 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don't know why the Hawks haven't arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net's Terja Beney. 11 January 2022 10:50 AM
His work lives through his films - producer Anant Singh remembers Sidney Poitier John Maytham is joined by South African film producer Anant Singh sharing his memories of the late US actor Sidney Poitier 10 January 2022 11:16 AM
Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo about her remarkable journey. 8 January 2022 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Milan cops arrest 18 young men, boys for mass sexual attacks on New Year's Eve John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 January 2022 1:46 PM
2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 12 January 2022 11:11 AM
Half of Europe's 750 million people will have had Omicron by March – WHO John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all World
'SA's deportation policy of Zimbabweans addresses symptoms, not causes' Zain Johnson interviews Piers Pigou, Crisis Group's Senior Consultant for Southern Africa. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
View all Africa
'Hypersexual' dolphins have human-like clitorises that evolved for orgasm It makes sense considering the huge amount of sex they have, according to biologist Patricia Brennan. 12 January 2022 2:52 PM
Even middleclass parents now struggle to pay school fees John Maytham interviews Riyaad Najaar, a Trustee at the Progressive Principals Association. 12 January 2022 12:19 PM
'Special State Capture courts could end culprits' Stalingrad strategy' John Maytham interviews Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch. 12 January 2022 8:51 AM
View all Opinion
Struggling to save? Why not try the 10c challenge with the Stash app

12 January 2022 11:36 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Money
Liberty
Stash app
savings and investments

Sara-Jayne King is joined by Glenn Grimley, Head of Stash and Chief Specialist for Digital Proposition Management at Liberty.

- Stash's 10c challenge gives users the opportunity to save over R6 000 by the end of the year

- The award-winning app is free and has been downloaded by over 160 000 people wanting to save

© Wavebreak Media Ltd/123rf.com

The figures vary from survey to survey, but one thing's for sure, millions of South Africans are struggling to get out of debt.

While most would love to move from overspending to a culture of saving, for some people putting aside even small amounts can seem impossible.

Financials services firm Liberty has come up with a way it says, can help people save, regardless of their income.

Stash is an investment that helps users invest by saving small amounts of money, tax-free, every day via an app.

It's attracted over 160 000 users and won two global awards since its inception.

Liberty's Head of Stash Glenn Grimley spoke to Sara-Jayne King about the app and why so many of us find it hard to save.

The average South African has very low levels of financial literacy, and as result, they find it very difficult to build up confidence to enter into formal financial products.

Glenn Grimley, Head of Stash and Chief specialist for Digital Proposition Management - Liberty

The other thing is access to traditional financial products...particularly because the traditional market is very much on the service provider's terms.

Glenn Grimley, Head of Stash and Chief specialist for Digital Proposition Management - Liberty

What we've been able to see through Stash, is people across the income lines can invest.

Glenn Grimley, Head of Stash and Chief specialist for Digital Proposition Management - Liberty

How does Stash work?

Stash helps you stash small amounts from your connected bank card every day in a tax-free investment called the Stash Tax-Free Investment.

Because it's an app it allows you to be in full control of what you're doing.

Glenn Grimley, Head of Stash and Chief specialist for Digital Proposition Management - Liberty

You can swipe the settings up if you want to Stash more, you can dial them down if need to reduce the amount you want to Stash daily.

Glenn Grimley, Head of Stash and Chief specialist for Digital Proposition Management - Liberty

What's the 10c challenge?

Users start on day one by contributing just 10c. You can then increase the amount by 10c every day for a full year, meaning at the end of the year you could have saved over R6 000.

The challenge creates a savings habit...but also because it gets progressively more difficult, it instills a sense of financial discipline.

Glenn Grimley, Head of Stash and Chief specialist for Digital Proposition Management - Liberty

