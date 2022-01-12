Struggling to save? Why not try the 10c challenge with the Stash app





- Stash's 10c challenge gives users the opportunity to save over R6 000 by the end of the year

- The award-winning app is free and has been downloaded by over 160 000 people wanting to save

© Wavebreak Media Ltd/123rf.com

The figures vary from survey to survey, but one thing's for sure, millions of South Africans are struggling to get out of debt.

While most would love to move from overspending to a culture of saving, for some people putting aside even small amounts can seem impossible.

Financials services firm Liberty has come up with a way it says, can help people save, regardless of their income.

Stash is an investment that helps users invest by saving small amounts of money, tax-free, every day via an app.

It's attracted over 160 000 users and won two global awards since its inception.

Liberty's Head of Stash Glenn Grimley spoke to Sara-Jayne King about the app and why so many of us find it hard to save.

The average South African has very low levels of financial literacy, and as result, they find it very difficult to build up confidence to enter into formal financial products. Glenn Grimley, Head of Stash and Chief specialist for Digital Proposition Management - Liberty

The other thing is access to traditional financial products...particularly because the traditional market is very much on the service provider's terms. Glenn Grimley, Head of Stash and Chief specialist for Digital Proposition Management - Liberty

What we've been able to see through Stash, is people across the income lines can invest. Glenn Grimley, Head of Stash and Chief specialist for Digital Proposition Management - Liberty

How does Stash work?

Stash helps you stash small amounts from your connected bank card every day in a tax-free investment called the Stash Tax-Free Investment.

Because it's an app it allows you to be in full control of what you're doing. Glenn Grimley, Head of Stash and Chief specialist for Digital Proposition Management - Liberty

You can swipe the settings up if you want to Stash more, you can dial them down if need to reduce the amount you want to Stash daily. Glenn Grimley, Head of Stash and Chief specialist for Digital Proposition Management - Liberty

What's the 10c challenge?

Users start on day one by contributing just 10c. You can then increase the amount by 10c every day for a full year, meaning at the end of the year you could have saved over R6 000.

The challenge creates a savings habit...but also because it gets progressively more difficult, it instills a sense of financial discipline. Glenn Grimley, Head of Stash and Chief specialist for Digital Proposition Management - Liberty

Meet Josephine, our new stashing queen. She's recently started using STASH to invest for herself and her kid. Start your STASH journey today & see if you can keep on track with Josephine. It’s a great time to adopt new savings habits. Download the STASH App today! #StashByLiberty pic.twitter.com/650BdKDLor — Liberty Group SA (@LibertyGroupSA) January 5, 2022

