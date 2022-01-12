2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina
Last year was the fifth hottest since records began in the mid-1800s, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).
The last seven years have been the seven hottest since records began.
The Earth has now, on average, warmed by 1.1 to 1.2 degrees Celsius above levels measured between 1850 and 1900, despite the current cooling effect of the La Nina weather phenomenon.
John Maytham interviewed Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group (scroll up to listen).
We don’t sleep, we climatologists… While there is variation… the long-term trend is just onward and upward all the time…Dr Peter Johnston, Climate Systems Analysis Group - University of Cape Town
The impact on millions of people who are already living on the edge… are becoming worse… This graph is going to keep going up unless we change…Dr Peter Johnston, Climate Systems Analysis Group - University of Cape Town
Our lives are going to be very difficult… Unless we can adapt, which I very much doubt we can…Dr Peter Johnston, Climate Systems Analysis Group - University of Cape Town
It’s a La Nina year which means that vast areas are cooler than normal… 2021 was a cooler year! But hang on, it was the fifth warmest! Houston, we have a problem… This is the kind of future we’re looking at.Dr Peter Johnston, Climate Systems Analysis Group - University of Cape Town
