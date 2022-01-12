Considering giving your child their own phone - how young is too young?

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:05
Goodwood Cape Town: robbery at a supermarket turns into a hostage situation.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee - Anti-Crime Activist
Today at 17:20
Task force to tackle Zondo Commission recommendations
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Willie Hofmeyr, Former NPAs Asset Forfeiture Unit Head.
Latest Local
WCED working on school placements but more late applications expected Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond. 12 January 2022 1:54 PM
Mitchells Plain CPF asks for public's help after dead baby found at Mnandi Beach CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Colin De Hart of the Mitchells Plain CPF. 12 January 2022 12:32 PM
2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group. 12 January 2022 11:11 AM
View all Local
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show. 11 January 2022 8:21 PM
'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors' Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree. 11 January 2022 7:55 PM
View all Politics
BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams The Money Show interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's stance despite Zondo findings. 11 January 2022 6:43 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
ANC-run municipality stops residents from fixing their own infrastructure John Maytham interviews National Taxpayers Union board member Jaap Kelder. 11 January 2022 1:20 PM
View all Business
Top skin doc on why (however satisfying it is) you shouldn't pop your pimples Lester Kiewit speaks to 'The Cape Skin Doctor' AKA Dr Nomphelo Gantsho of the Cape Dermatology Clinic, about pimple popping. 12 January 2022 2:33 PM
Considering giving your child their own phone - how young is too young? Amy MacIver speaks to digital parenting expert Josh Ramsay about the factors to consider when giving your child a phone. 12 January 2022 12:25 PM
Struggling to save? Why not try the 10c challenge with the Stash app Sara-Jayne King is joined by Glenn Grimley, Head of Stash and Chief Specialist for Digital Proposition Management at Liberty. 12 January 2022 11:36 AM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net’s Terja Beney. 11 January 2022 10:50 AM
His work lives through his films - producer Anant Singh remembers Sidney Poitier John Maytham is joined by South African film producer Anant Singh sharing his memories of the late US actor Sidney Poitier 10 January 2022 11:16 AM
Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo about her remarkable journey. 8 January 2022 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Milan cops arrest 18 young men, boys for mass sexual attacks on New Year's Eve John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 January 2022 1:46 PM
2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group. 12 January 2022 11:11 AM
Half of Europe’s 750 million people will have had Omicron by March – WHO John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 January 2022 10:15 AM
View all World
'SA’s deportation policy of Zimbabweans addresses symptoms, not causes' Zain Johnson interviews Piers Pigou, Crisis Group’s Senior Consultant for Southern Africa. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
1 in 5 African countries experienced a coup since 2013 Lester Kiewit interviews Jean-Jacques Cornish about this and other trending stories from the rest of the Continent. 4 January 2022 2:09 PM
USA lifts travel ban on Southern Africa John Maytham speaks to Todd Haskell, acting ambassador at the US Embassy in South Africa. 29 December 2021 9:59 AM
View all Africa
'Hypersexual' dolphins have human-like clitorises that evolved for orgasm It makes sense considering the huge amount of sex they have, according to biologist Patricia Brennan. 12 January 2022 2:52 PM
Even middleclass parents now struggle to pay school fees John Maytham interviews Riyaad Najaar, a Trustee at the Progressive Principals Association. 12 January 2022 12:19 PM
'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy' John Maytham interviews Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch. 12 January 2022 8:51 AM
View all Opinion
Considering giving your child their own phone - how young is too young?

12 January 2022 12:25 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Smartphones
digital parenting

Amy MacIver speaks to digital parenting expert Josh Ramsay about the factors to consider when giving your child a phone.

- Digital parenting expert Josh Ramsay suggests holding off for as long as possible

- He says it's crucial parents get clued up on the dangers of introducing tech devices too soon

Copyright: jamesteohart / 123rf

According to research carried about by US thinktank the Pew Research Centre in 2020, most parents (45%) think between 12 and 14 is an acceptable age for kids to have a phone.

16% said they thought it was OK to let kids as young as 9 have their own devices.

The technological age means lots of children are far savvier than their parents when it comes to smartphones and tablets, but does that mean they're mature enough to handle the responsibility of having their own device?

Amy MacIver spoke to digital parenting expert and co-founder of Be In Touch Josh Ramsay about the factors to consider when making the decision around giving your child a phone.

The first thing we say to parents is, delay, delay, delay.

Josh Ramsay Digital Parenting expert and Co-Founder - Be In Touch

We never, ever hear a parent saying, 'I wish I have given my child a device earlier'.

Josh Ramsay Digital Parenting expert and Co-Founder - Be In Touch

If that ship has sailed, then it is time to get very intentional about how your children interact with that device.

Josh Ramsay Digital Parenting expert and Co-Founder - Be In Touch

Click above to listen to the complete interview with digital parenting expert Josh Ramsey

RELATED:Are you talking to your teen about 'sexting'? Here's why you urgently should




More from Lifestyle

Top skin doc on why (however satisfying it is) you shouldn't pop your pimples

12 January 2022 2:33 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to 'The Cape Skin Doctor' AKA Dr Nomphelo Gantsho of the Cape Dermatology Clinic, about pimple popping.

Struggling to save? Why not try the 10c challenge with the Stash app

12 January 2022 11:36 AM

Sara-Jayne King is joined by Glenn Grimley, Head of Stash and Chief Specialist for Digital Proposition Management at Liberty.

Magic Mushrooms: 'Wonderful results, and absolutely harmless'

11 January 2022 3:10 PM

Zain Johnson interviews Monica Cromhout, owner of Healing House.

A resolution and a half! Lester Kiewit commits to training for half marathon

11 January 2022 12:06 PM

Lester Kiewit is joined by South African marathon and ultramarathon athlete Bruce Fordyce

Low-cost airline FlySafair launches twice-weekly flights to Mauritius

11 January 2022 10:52 AM

Africa Melane interviews Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.

[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you

10 January 2022 8:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button

10 January 2022 7:01 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.

Child struggling with maths? Get affordable online tutoring in 2022

10 January 2022 4:32 PM

Zain Johnson interviews Peter Prentice, co-founder of YouCanDoMaths.

Various input costs behind pricing of Cape Town tourist hotspots: Enver Duminy

9 January 2022 11:48 AM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy.

Local company turns pet remains into garden compost

8 January 2022 10:26 AM

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to Dr. Deon de Beer, a retired veterinarian and founder of EarthPet.

Trending

WCED working on school placements but more late applications expected

Local

Top skin doc on why (however satisfying it is) you shouldn't pop your pimples

Lifestyle

'Hypersexual' dolphins have human-like clitorises that evolved for orgasm

Opinion

EWN Highlights

Transport Department eyes smarter solution to printing drivers' licenses

12 January 2022 4:28 PM

High Court won't allow amaZulu Queen Sibongile to amend her court papers

12 January 2022 3:58 PM

Root wants 'fight and pride' from first ball in Hobart

12 January 2022 3:52 PM

