Considering giving your child their own phone - how young is too young?





- Digital parenting expert Josh Ramsay suggests holding off for as long as possible

- He says it's crucial parents get clued up on the dangers of introducing tech devices too soon

Copyright: jamesteohart / 123rf

According to research carried about by US thinktank the Pew Research Centre in 2020, most parents (45%) think between 12 and 14 is an acceptable age for kids to have a phone.

16% said they thought it was OK to let kids as young as 9 have their own devices.

The technological age means lots of children are far savvier than their parents when it comes to smartphones and tablets, but does that mean they're mature enough to handle the responsibility of having their own device?

Amy MacIver spoke to digital parenting expert and co-founder of Be In Touch Josh Ramsay about the factors to consider when making the decision around giving your child a phone.

The first thing we say to parents is, delay, delay, delay. Josh Ramsay Digital Parenting expert and Co-Founder - Be In Touch

We never, ever hear a parent saying, 'I wish I have given my child a device earlier'. Josh Ramsay Digital Parenting expert and Co-Founder - Be In Touch

If that ship has sailed, then it is time to get very intentional about how your children interact with that device. Josh Ramsay Digital Parenting expert and Co-Founder - Be In Touch

Click above to listen to the complete interview with digital parenting expert Josh Ramsey

RELATED:Are you talking to your teen about 'sexting'? Here's why you urgently should