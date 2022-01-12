Even middleclass parents now struggle to pay school fees





One in four parents failed to pay school fees in 2021, according to a TPN Credit Bureau study.

About 15.6% only managed partial payment.

Before the pandemic, 75% of parents were able to pay their school fees but in 2020 only 45% had the ability to pay.

Of the 60% of parents who were in good standing financially, 52% paid school fees on time.

© stockbroker/123rf.com

John Maytham interviewed Riyaad Najaar, a Trustee at the Progressive Principals Association (scroll up to listen).

Maytham asked Najaar if non-payment of school fees is an issue throughout all the quantiles.

It’s a by-product of our lockdown… Riyaad Najaar, Trustee - Progressive Principals Association

The extent to which schools are increasing fees, it’s creating a major division in society… Now, the parent in the middle is finding it difficult to pay… Riyaad Najaar, Trustee - Progressive Principals Association