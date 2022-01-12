Milan cops arrest 18 young men, boys for mass sexual attacks on New Year's Eve
Police in Milan has raided the homes of 15 young men and three boys alleged to have committed a string of sexual assaults during New Year’s Eve celebrations
So far, at least nine women have reported being assaulted in the city centre.
Police, however, say it’s likely that many more women were attacked.
They say the suspects, who range in age from 15 to 21, are of North African descent.
John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:06).
Places were packed… a number of women were attacked, groped or worse… Italian police are using CCTV footage…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
It was New Year’s Eve six years ago that German police in Cologne had to act when 100 women reported being assaulted… Awful!Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91317825_sexual-harassment-and-workplace-assault-concept-as-a-woman-with-the-threat-of-grabbing-hands-as-a-so.html?vti=nmd19s5ddvoxmuo4js-1-3
More from World
2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina
John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More
Half of Europe’s 750 million people will have had Omicron by March – WHO
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors'
Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.Read More
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out
The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid.Read More
US man who received modified pig heart 'doing well' say doctors
John Maytham speaks to cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Willie Koen, Cardiothoracic surgeon about the breakthrough surgery.Read More
'SA’s deportation policy of Zimbabweans addresses symptoms, not causes'
Zain Johnson interviews Piers Pigou, Crisis Group’s Senior Consultant for Southern Africa.Read More
His work lives through his films - producer Anant Singh remembers Sidney Poitier
John Maytham is joined by South African film producer Anant Singh sharing his memories of the late US actor Sidney PoitierRead More
Teen with Cape Town ties to become youngest woman to fly solo around the world
Amy MacIver chats to Sam Rutherford, father of 19-year-old aviator and adventurer Zara Rutherford.Read More
Russia sends 'peacekeeping' troops to help crush Kazakhstan protests
John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More