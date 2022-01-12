Milan cops arrest 18 young men, boys for mass sexual attacks on New Year's Eve





Police in Milan has raided the homes of 15 young men and three boys alleged to have committed a string of sexual assaults during New Year’s Eve celebrations

So far, at least nine women have reported being assaulted in the city centre.

Police, however, say it’s likely that many more women were attacked.

They say the suspects, who range in age from 15 to 21, are of North African descent.

© lightwise/123rf.com

Adam Gilchrist

Places were packed… a number of women were attacked, groped or worse… Italian police are using CCTV footage… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent