Top skin doc on why (however satisfying it is) you shouldn't pop your pimples





Do you love popping your pimples? A leading Cape Town dermatologist says you're actually doing more harm than good

Are you someone who loves popping pimples?

Perhaps, not content with popping your own, you also like to squeeze other people's zits.

If so, you're not alone, but experts say you're probably doing more harm than good.

In 2015 American dermatologist Dr Sandra Lee shot to fame when videos she posted on YouTube showing her pimple popping prowess began to go viral.

Millions of viewers just couldn't get enough of watching 'Dr Pimple Popper' squeezing the pus-filled cysts, zits, and blackheads of her clients.

But as gruesomely satisfying as it may be for some people to pick, poke, prod and pop their pustules, it's actually a really bad idea.

Lester Kiewit chats to 'The Cape Skin Doctor', dermatologist Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, who says that although it might feel good to pop a pimple, dermatologists advise against it.

The problem with squeezing anything on the skin is that it can result in permanent scarring. Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, CEO - Cape Dermatology Clinic

It can also lead to infection on the scar...because it's a pimple, there are bacteria there and if you pop it you're spreading the infection. Dr Nomphelo Gantsho, CEO - Cape Dermatology Clinic

