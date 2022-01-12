'Hypersexual' dolphins have human-like clitorises that evolved for orgasm
Bottlenose dolphins have “big, well-developed” clitorises that evolved for pleasure, research by biologist Patricia Brennan shows.
Dolphins have sex “all the time” for social reasons, with any gender, says Brennan who studies the evolution of animal genitals.
“It makes sense that the clitoris will give pleasure when stimulated,” she says.
It is common to see female bottlenose dolphins rubbing each other’s clitorises with their snouts and flippers.
The males have anal sex, or they’ll insert their penises into each other’s blowholes.
They are “hypersexual” animals, say Brennan.
FOR MORE DETAIL: What dolphins reveal about the evolution of the clitoris – New Scientist
