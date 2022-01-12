NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has announced the establishment of a task force dedicated to state capture.
This follows the release last week of the first part of the State Capture Inquiry report, which slammed the Authority for its dismal record in prosecuting state capture corruption cases.
The NPA's statement on Wednesday was released together with the Hawks, or Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (DPCI).
Joint NPA / DPCI statement on the release of the Zondo Commission Report pic.twitter.com/YfKQam5ty6— NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) January 12, 2022
It states that the two bodies are systematically reviewing the Zondo Commission's findings and recommendations, with a view to investigating and building cases for criminal prosecution.
It builds on the work already done within the NPA over the past few years, in collaboration with the Zondo Commission and law enforcement partners... It will include, where appropriate, the freezing and forfeiture of the proceeds of these crimes.NPA/DPCI statement
RELATED: 'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy'
Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan and asks whether the NPA response to the report is reactionary rather than strategic?
The important thing to mention at this point is that the Zondo Commission made probably one of the most damning findings that have ever been made against the National Prosecuting Authority. It found that the NPA had fundamentally failed in what the Commission describes as 'its sovereign state function' to prosecute procurement corruption.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
In other words, the NPA is the only entity that is mandated and legally able to prosecute corruption and had failed substantively to do so.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
She notes that the Commission also drew attention to the fact that Public Finance Management Act and legislation governing corruption had hardly been utilised by the NPA.
The Commission citing that as clear evidence of a failure by the state to properly deal with corruption.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Eight days after that we now see a three-page statement from law enforcement promising a task force and various other interventions, but no real indication of the clear need for substantive policy to start addressing the competence and capacity deficit that has bedevilled corruption prosecutions thus far.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Listen to the full interview in the audio clip below:
Source : Abigail Javier /EWN
More from Business
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday
Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of TechnologyRead More
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield?
'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Chris Hart leading drive to raise more than R230m to 'resurrect' SA Express
The Money Show talks to Chris Hart (Executive Chairperson, Global Impact Investments) about the business model for SA Express.Read More
Even middleclass parents now struggle to pay school fees
John Maytham interviews Riyaad Najaar, a Trustee at the Progressive Principals Association.Read More
2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina
John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts?
Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage.Read More
SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court
The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show.Read More
'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors'
Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.Read More
BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams
The Money Show interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's stance despite Zondo findings.Read More
More from Politics
'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy'
John Maytham interviews Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch.Read More
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts?
Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage.Read More
SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court
The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show.Read More
'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors'
Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree.Read More
BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams
The Money Show interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's stance despite Zondo findings.Read More
ANC-run municipality stops residents from fixing their own infrastructure
John Maytham interviews National Taxpayers Union board member Jaap Kelder.Read More
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.Read More
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain.Read More
Relocating Parliament not a priority for the nation, says ANC's Cameron Dugmore
Morning Review host Lester Kiewit chats to Cameron Dugmore, ANC MPL and Leader of the opposition in the Western Cape Legislature.Read More
More from Local
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield?
'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Chris Hart leading drive to raise more than R230m to 'resurrect' SA Express
The Money Show talks to Chris Hart (Executive Chairperson, Global Impact Investments) about the business model for SA Express.Read More
WCED working on school placements but more late applications expected
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.Read More
Mitchells Plain CPF asks for public's help after dead baby found at Mnandi Beach
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to Colin De Hart of the Mitchells Plain CPF.Read More
2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina
John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group.Read More
City of CT offers R5,000 reward for info on young train vandals
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.Read More
No need to wait for SMS to get your Covid booster shot says WC health dept
Lester Kiewit speaks to the WC Health Department's Dr Saadiq Kariem about an update on the Covid-19 booster shot.Read More
'Publishing of matric pass rates in the public interest, not individual results'
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to data protection expert Nadine Mather.Read More
'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy'
John Maytham interviews Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch.Read More