Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday
SA-born Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to launch the Cape Peninsula University of Technology's (CPUT) 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday (13 January).
The launch happens at Cape Canaveral in the US.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Nyameko Royi, Acting Chief Engineer at CPUT's French South African Institute of Technology (F’SATI).
The project sponsored by the DSI [Dept of Science and Innovation] started in 2018... We developed the Software Defined Radio that can do this monitoring, and then we launched it...Nyameko Royi, Acting Chief Engineer - French South African Institute of Technology
The satellite is basically going to monitor the South African Economic Zone along our coastal line. You have vessels... and sometimes people who are breaking the law who come and ship in our Economic Zone and switch off their radar...Nyameko Royi, Acting Chief Engineer - French South African Institute of Technology
Every department that requires that information... can access that data.Nyameko Royi, Acting Chief Engineer - French South African Institute of Technology
Royi says it is the first time they are launching through SpaceX and on top of all the usual paperwork required, Musk's company is quite demanding.
The amount of paperwork you have to fill in to get to launch a satellite is huge! First you have to apply via the International Telecommunication Union... then there's also Icasa [Independent Communications Authority of SA]Nyameko Royi, Acting Chief Engineer - French South African Institute of Technology
I believe the first satellite we launched in 2013 is approaching 450 kms above the earth. We expect it to burn out in space within the next five to ten years.Nyameko Royi, Acting Chief Engineer - French South African Institute of Technology
"I'm not sure I'm going to sleep tonight, because we have to make sure everything is in place!" she exclaims.
You can can also watch the launch live using the link www.spacex.com/launches. The webcast starts 10 to 15 minutes before liftoff, which is set for 17:25 on Thursday.
Listen to Royi describe what it takes to actually build a satellite and keep it in space:
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2015/03/26/18/36/spacex-693229_960_720.jpg
