Miffed at crowded 'beach days' in Cape Town? Check your privilege!
-
Abarder struggled, and failed, to make it to the beach on Saturday – it was WAY too packed, and he left home too late
-
Disappointed by social media remarks he saw about the packed beaches, he decided to pen a column explaining how ignorant the complaints from some regular beachgoers were
This past Saturday was, according to the City of Cape Town, one of the busiest beach days on record.
When it is hot, Cape Town’s beaches are going to be packed, writes Gasant Abarder in his cheekily titled column “Beach, please! It's for all of us”.
Growing up in Mitchells Plain, Beach Day was an “all-day affair” reserved for special occasions.
“The entire family – aunts and uncles and more than 30 cousins between my grandparents’ kids – used to plan it meticulously. We’d meet somewhere central at first light before making the trip with each family in a car packed up with half of the house in the boot and at our feet,” he says.
The reason for his column was the racist and entitled social media posts he saw from people “who gets to have more Beach Days than the rest of us”.
“Get a life, you beach (-goer)!” he ends it off.
READ GASANT’S ARTICLE: Beach, please! It’s for all of us - Cape Town Etc
John Maytham interviewed Gasant (scroll up to listen).
We made a rookie mistake by leaving for beach day late… We ended up turning around…Gasant Abarder, columnist - Cape Town Etc
I was disappointed when I got home and saw posts from people who usually are on the beach but were complaining about the folks who don’t get a chance to regularly get to the beach. It was so typical Cape Town, where one sometimes feels like an imposter in your own city.Gasant Abarder, columnist - Cape Town Etc
I had to remind them [Gasant’s family] … We can go to the beach any day of the week... The people at the beach at the moment actually work most of the time. They don’t have access to the beach, many don’t have cars. So, we consider ourselves privileged to be there…Gasant Abarder, columnist - Cape Town Etc
I’ve been to very poor countries in Africa where littering isn’t a thing… but I see it here at home… It’s the worst entitlement! …Gasant Abarder, columnist - Cape Town Etc
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_117872185_camps-bay-beach-cape-town-south-africa.html?vti=lm4r26hofjtp8lsxa8-1-14
