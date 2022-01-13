Streaming issues? Report here
Busa: If staffers don't want to be vaxxed, they must test regularly for Covid-19

13 January 2022 10:12 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Business Unity South Africa
mandatory vaccination policy
vaccine mandate

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the CEO of Business Unity South Africa, Cas Coovadia.
  • Business body Busa says employers have the right to demand negative Covid-19 tests from staffers who refuse to get jabbed
  • Busa CEO Cas Coovadia has encouraged companies to follow the Labour Dept's directive on vaccination in the workplace
  • Coovadia says the formation may join other organisations in seeking declaratory order on mandatory jabs from the ConCourt
Image: © seventyfour74/123rf.com

In the event that an employee does not want to be vaccinated, Business Unity South Africa (Busa) says companies are entitled to demand negative Covid-19 tests from them on a regular basis.

Busa CEO Cas Coovadia says this has been outlined in the Department of Employment and Labour's directive on vaccination in the workplace.

The Consolidated Direction on Occupational Health and Safety in Certain Workplaces was issued by the department in June last year.

It outlines how employers are entitled to implement a mandatory jab policy in the workplace provided they conduct a risk assessment, consult with employees, and develop a plan of action.

RELATED: Most businesses waiting for the courts to rule on mandatory jabs - Cape Chamber

Coovadia says Busa is still pursuing a declaratory order on Covid-19 mandatory vaccinations amid ongoing debate and disputes over the matter.

The business formation is consulting with its lawyers on the possibility of heading to the Constitutional Court alongside other organizations.

"We are still looking at ways and means to get some legal clarity on this", Coovadia tells CapeTalk.

He's urged companies to empower their employees in order to help them make informed decisions.

RELATED: Business Unity SA heads to court seeking declaratory order on mandatory jabs

The directive does give employers the wherewithal to insist that their staff do vaccinate and if they do not vaccinate, it is their choice. And if they don't want to vaccinate, then they have got to demonstrate that they do not have Covid-19. This is to protect the workplace and those workers in the workplace that choose to vaccinate.

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity South Africa

We appeal to employers to apply those directives in a way that does ensure that people are given the proper choices and proper decisions.

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity South Africa

Those firms that have indicated last year that they will start applying the [mandatorty vaccination] directive have seen substantial increases in vaccination. That's essentially what we want to achieve.

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity South Africa

Coovadia says legal certainty on mandatory vaccination policies will put an end to the confusion in the business sector.

He says it will also help increase the vaccine uptake among companies, which has been the case with businesses that have already implemented vaccine mandates.

A number of businesses have gone the mandatory vaccination route or gone the route that they require staff to be or otherwise to prove that they are negative.

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity South Africa

A business organisation has indicated that they will be going to the Constitutional Court to get clarity on that and we are considering whether we are able to join that action.

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity South Africa



