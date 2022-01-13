Scrap 1m distancing rule at schools to allow full-time attendance - MEC Schäfer





The Western Cape government wants the current social distancing rules affecting schools to be changed

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says more primary school pupils will be able to attend class on a full-time basis if the one-metre rule is scrapped

The MEC has warned that ongoing rotational schooling will have long-term negative consequences

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer at the Pinelands Emergency Services site for the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine programme for education staff on 23 June 2021. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer is calling on the national government to get rid of the current one-metre social distancing rule at schools.

Schäfer says the current regulations prevent most primary schools from returning to full-time attendance this year.

Last year, the Basic Education Department instructed primary schools (Grades R – 7) to return to full-time teaching.

However, Schäfer says the majority of schools in the Western Cape cannot do this due to the social distancing directive that has not been revised.

In a statement, the MEC claims only 12% of our primary schools can comply with these directions.,

"That means that approximately 88% of our primary schools are attending school on a rotational basis, despite efforts to revert to full attendance", she says.

According to the MEC, the risk of devastating learning losses due to rotational schooling is far greater than the risks posed by Covid-19.