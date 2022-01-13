Scrap 1m distancing rule at schools to allow full-time attendance - MEC Schäfer
- The Western Cape government wants the current social distancing rules affecting schools to be changed
- Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says more primary school pupils will be able to attend class on a full-time basis if the one-metre rule is scrapped
- The MEC has warned that ongoing rotational schooling will have long-term negative consequences
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer is calling on the national government to get rid of the current one-metre social distancing rule at schools.
Schäfer says the current regulations prevent most primary schools from returning to full-time attendance this year.
Last year, the Basic Education Department instructed primary schools (Grades R – 7) to return to full-time teaching.
However, Schäfer says the majority of schools in the Western Cape cannot do this due to the social distancing directive that has not been revised.
In a statement, the MEC claims only 12% of our primary schools can comply with these directions.,
"That means that approximately 88% of our primary schools are attending school on a rotational basis, despite efforts to revert to full attendance", she says.
According to the MEC, the risk of devastating learning losses due to rotational schooling is far greater than the risks posed by Covid-19.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39983743_on-the-chalkboard-of-the-classroom.html
More from Local
Actor Brighton Ngoma shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk
Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s.Read More
City hits back after questions raised about firearm training of Cape Town cops
The City of Cape Town says it views any shooting incident involving law enforcement officers very seriously.Read More
CT activist Lorenzo Davids takes followers on a ride documenting train commute
CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to community activist Lorenzo Davids.Read More
AARTO is invalid and unconstitutional - High Court
Mandy Wiener interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.Read More
'NPA's state capture task force pointless if capacity constraints aren't fixed'
CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
'Really? Is it the text of the Constitution that keeps people poor?'
John Maytham interviews Judge Dennis Davis about Sisulu’s fitness for office.Read More
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield?
'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
Chris Hart leading drive to raise more than R230m to 'resurrect' SA Express
The Money Show talks to Chris Hart (Executive Chairperson, Global Impact Investments) about the business model for SA Express.Read More
NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More