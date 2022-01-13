'Really? Is it the text of the Constitution that keeps people poor?'





"What has this beautiful Constitution done for the victims [of colonialism] except as a palliative (Panado),” wrote Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu earlier this week.

She asks why a “sea of African poverty” remains the status quo despite the internationally respected Constitution.

Sisulu has been a Member of Parliament for 27 years and a Minister for 20 years.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele slammed Sisulu for her remarks, calling it “reckless” and “an attack on the rule of law”.

Others believe Sisulu’s remarks reflect a cynical attempt to position herself as the Presidential candidate for the so-called RET faction of the ANC.

John Maytham interviewed Judge Dennis Davis about Sisulu’s fitness for office (scroll up to listen).

She swore allegiance to the Constitution when she was appointed as a Minister… This is a campaign to destroy the Constitution… Really? Is it the text of the Constitution… that doesn’t allow people to be lifted out of poverty? … Judge Dennis Davis

There is no recognition that economic policy and the implementation thereof are part of the problem… Judge Dennis Davis

Poor people… rightly get benefits, because judges are not prepared to allow them to be discarded… Judge Dennis Davis