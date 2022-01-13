'Really? Is it the text of the Constitution that keeps people poor?'
"What has this beautiful Constitution done for the victims [of colonialism] except as a palliative (Panado),” wrote Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu earlier this week.
She asks why a “sea of African poverty” remains the status quo despite the internationally respected Constitution.
Sisulu has been a Member of Parliament for 27 years and a Minister for 20 years.
Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele slammed Sisulu for her remarks, calling it “reckless” and “an attack on the rule of law”.
Others believe Sisulu’s remarks reflect a cynical attempt to position herself as the Presidential candidate for the so-called RET faction of the ANC.
John Maytham interviewed Judge Dennis Davis about Sisulu’s fitness for office (scroll up to listen).
She swore allegiance to the Constitution when she was appointed as a Minister… This is a campaign to destroy the Constitution… Really? Is it the text of the Constitution… that doesn’t allow people to be lifted out of poverty? …Judge Dennis Davis
There is no recognition that economic policy and the implementation thereof are part of the problem…Judge Dennis Davis
Poor people… rightly get benefits, because judges are not prepared to allow them to be discarded…Judge Dennis Davis
More from Local
Drunk mob pretending to be parents abducts 162 pupils from North West school
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
City vows to involve Mitchells Plain community as it considers clinic closures
CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to the City of Cape Town's Patricia van der Ross and community activist Norman Jantjies.Read More
[WATCH] People grabbing cash, stuffing it into pockets after robbers flee scene
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web.Read More
Climate change threatening Namaqualand daisy and the tourism it brings - study
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to researcher Jennifer Fitchett.Read More
[WEATHER WARNING] Potentially life-threatening heatwave coming this weekend
Spare a thought for Wellington, where temperatures will soar to 46 degrees Celsius on Saturday.Read More
Child rapist Jeffrey Donson's loses mayorship but remains on Kannaland Council
Prof Jaap de Visser Director of the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the political process that ensued.Read More
'Those implicated in State Capture are trying to intimidate whistle-blowers'
Refilwe Moloto interviews former GCIS boss and whistle-blower Themba Maseko.Read More
'Boys want the world to hear exactly what transpired' - Thulsie twins' attorney
Attorney for the Thulsie twins Nadeem Mohamed explains why they have decided to allow media steaming in court.Read More
'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'
Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'.Read More
More from Opinion
'Those implicated in State Capture are trying to intimidate whistle-blowers'
Refilwe Moloto interviews former GCIS boss and whistle-blower Themba Maseko.Read More
Are plant-based meat substitutes actually healthy?
Africa Melane interviews dietitian Nadia Mulder about eating plant-based meat substitutes in a way that is healthy.Read More
22 reasons why 2022 is going to be so awesome. Seriously.
Amy MacIver interviewed GoodThingsGuy founder Brent Lindeque.Read More
Crypto predictions for 2022 – regulation and 'old school' acceptance is coming
Refilwe Moloto interviews Luno Global Head of Payments Louis van Staden about his predictions for 2022.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments.Read More
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland.Read More
Drop rotational school attendance now! – open letter to Basic Education Minister
John Maytham interviews Somila Mjekula of The Learning Trust.Read More
Hold your breath! Eskom starts most complex project at Koeberg in 38 years
John Maytham interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD at EE Business Intelligence.Read More
Should South Africa increase its 30% pass rate?
Abongile Nzelenzele interviews South African politician Mmusi Maimane.Read More
More from Politics
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule
Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada.Read More
Census 2022: hefty fine for those who refuse to be counted says Stats SA
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Trevor Oosterwyk Spokesperson at Stats SA.Read More
Child rapist Jeffrey Donson's loses mayorship but remains on Kannaland Council
Prof Jaap de Visser Director of the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the political process that ensued.Read More
'Boys want the world to hear exactly what transpired' - Thulsie twins' attorney
Attorney for the Thulsie twins Nadeem Mohamed explains why they have decided to allow media steaming in court.Read More
'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF'
Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'.Read More
Kream restaurant at Mall of Africa employs enough South Africans - EFF
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise.Read More
Time to scrap Covid-19 capacity restrictions for public spaces, says CT mayor
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says it's time for public, entertainment, and sporting events to resume safely without capacity restrictions.Read More
Taxi violence: 'Transport system in South Africa shouldn't be a crime scene'
Western Cape Transport MEC, Daylin Mitchell speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the recent murder of taxi leader Mzo Dibela.Read More
'Firms implicated in state capture shouldn't be allowed to do business in SA'
Ray White talks to Esethu Mancotywa, Deputy President of the Black Management Forum (BMF), about its statement.Read More