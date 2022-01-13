Prince Andrew to face trial in US for sexual assault

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Khuseleka GBV support service launches School Shoes campaign
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Xolani Mcoyana
Today at 14:50
Music with Tyler Linkman
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Tyler Linkman
Today at 15:20
ANC MP Mervyn Dirks confirms party has slapped him with suspension
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:35
Plan B with Rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis
Today at 15:50
Global report: Millions are dying from drug-resistant infections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Benn Sartorius
Today at 16:05
Blow for Zondo, NPA as lead investigator on state capture matters dies
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 16:20
Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong and the biggest genomics facility in Africa at Stellenbosch University.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Tulio de Oliveira - World-renowned bioinformatician and Professor of bioinformatics
Today at 16:55
Truck breakdowns
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:05
DA strongly supports Covid-19 vaccination, but is opposed to mandatory vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gwen Ngwenya - DA Head of Policy
Today at 17:20
Julius Malema inspects the ratio of foreign-born to local employees
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
Some people find it difficult to be happy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jolanta Burke
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Drunk mob pretending to be parents abducts 162 pupils from North West school Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 20 January 2022 1:03 PM
City vows to involve Mitchells Plain community as it considers clinic closures CapeTalk host Abongile Nzelenzele chats to the City of Cape Town's Patricia van der Ross and community activist Norman Jantjies. 20 January 2022 1:02 PM
[WATCH] People grabbing cash, stuffing it into pockets after robbers flee scene Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other stories from around the web. 20 January 2022 11:30 AM
View all Local
DA heads to court in a bid to end rotational schooling under 1m distancing rule Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to the DA's Baxolile Nodada. 20 January 2022 2:27 PM
Census 2022: hefty fine for those who refuse to be counted says Stats SA Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Trevor Oosterwyk Spokesperson at Stats SA. 20 January 2022 12:08 PM
Child rapist Jeffrey Donson's loses mayorship but remains on Kannaland Council Prof Jaap de Visser Director of the Dullah Omar Institute at UWC speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the political process that ensued. 20 January 2022 9:53 AM
View all Politics
'Restaurants also at fault for providing employee info demanded by EFF' Bruce Whitfield interviews expert Ahmore Burger-Smidt from Werksmans Attorneys after the EFF's 'employee checks'. 19 January 2022 8:39 PM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
The James Webb telescope is what we needed to see humanity's past and future Long delays and massive costs aside, this is epic engineering 19 January 2022 7:15 PM
View all Business
Minors shouldn't be taking Uber trips on their own, GM warns parents Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Uber Southern Africa General Manager, Frans Hiemstra. 20 January 2022 11:28 AM
Reserve Bank has to respond with interest rate hikes as inflation jumps to 5.9% Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib Asset Management) about the December CPI. 19 January 2022 6:39 PM
Jeremy Maggs says Redro and Pecks fish paste should've been gradually phased out Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to veteran journalist and broadcaster Jeremy Maggs. 19 January 2022 4:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran. 17 January 2022 10:43 AM
[VIDEO] Rassie's daughters ecstatic he is back to work and out of their hair! Springbok rugby coach Rassie Erasmus returns to his job following the two-month suspension by World Rugby. 17 January 2022 10:15 AM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
View all Sport
22 reasons why 2022 is going to be so awesome. Seriously. Amy MacIver interviewed GoodThingsGuy founder Brent Lindeque. 18 January 2022 2:25 PM
SA author teams up with DC Comics after landing gig with Marvel last year Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo is one of the contributors to DC's Batman: Urban Legends #11! 18 January 2022 12:50 PM
Author Marian Keyes gives thumbs up to new novel penned by four top SA writers A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel. 16 January 2022 2:33 PM
View all Entertainment
Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison. 20 January 2022 1:45 PM
What caused Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai to erupt? We ask an expert Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Prof Raymond Cas, professor of volcanology about the Tonga underwater volcano. 19 January 2022 1:44 PM
Cop reveals bizarre info on Prince Andrew’s outbursts over his teddy bears Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 19 January 2022 10:22 AM
View all World
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
View all Africa
'Those implicated in State Capture are trying to intimidate whistle-blowers' Refilwe Moloto interviews former GCIS boss and whistle-blower Themba Maseko. 20 January 2022 9:03 AM
Are plant-based meat substitutes actually healthy? Africa Melane interviews dietitian Nadia Mulder about eating plant-based meat substitutes in a way that is healthy. 19 January 2022 2:54 PM
Crypto predictions for 2022 – regulation and 'old school' acceptance is coming Refilwe Moloto interviews Luno Global Head of Payments Louis van Staden about his predictions for 2022. 18 January 2022 11:02 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Prince Andrew to face trial in US for sexual assault

13 January 2022 11:21 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
John Maytham
Prince Andrew
Adam Gilchrist
British Royal Family
Jeffrey Epstein
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Ghislaine Maxwell

John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

The sexual assault case against Britain’s Prince Andrew will go ahead, a US judge ruled on Wednesday.

Virginia Giuffre alleges that financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “lent her out for sex” to Andrew and others.

Andrew’s lawyers cite a settlement Giuffre signed with Epstein in 2009 for their plea to dismiss the sexual assault case against Andrew.

Epstein committed suicide in jail in 2019.

Vintage British stamps commemorating the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. © chrisdorney/123rf.com

Giuffre accuses Andrew of sexually assaulting her in Epstein’s home in 2001 when she was 17.

She also alleges that Andrew assaulted her in the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, who late last year was found guilty of sex trafficking minors for Epstein.

John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:24).

It was a 46-page judgement… he’s got to face the music… It is a civil trial… We don’t know if he will even turn up in person… many people are worried he will pay this off… at what cost to the royal family?

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

I’m sure Prince Andrew’s mummy still loves him, but maybe a little bit less than she did.

Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent



13 January 2022 11:21 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
John Maytham
Prince Andrew
Adam Gilchrist
British Royal Family
Jeffrey Epstein
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Ghislaine Maxwell

More from World

Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use

20 January 2022 1:45 PM

Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What caused Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai to erupt? We ask an expert

19 January 2022 1:44 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Prof Raymond Cas, professor of volcanology about the Tonga underwater volcano.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cop reveals bizarre info on Prince Andrew’s outbursts over his teddy bears

19 January 2022 10:22 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA author teams up with DC Comics after landing gig with Marvel last year

18 January 2022 12:50 PM

Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo is one of the contributors to DC's Batman: Urban Legends #11!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bald man decapitated in Mozambique over belief head contained gold

18 January 2022 11:56 AM

Amy MacIver speaks to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about stories making headlines across the continent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did Jewish notary 'give-up' Anne Frank's family to Nazi's? Suspect identified

18 January 2022 8:45 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid booster shots 'boost your immunity above and beyond'

18 January 2022 6:51 AM

Dr Ronald  Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health outlines the efficacy of the booster shots with Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Job hunting? Monarch sought for (unfortunatley named) 'Piel Island' off UK coast

17 January 2022 11:48 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban'

17 January 2022 10:43 AM

Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it'

16 January 2022 3:28 PM

The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] People grabbing cash, stuffing it into pockets after robbers flee scene

Local

[WEATHER WARNING] Potentially life-threatening heatwave coming this weekend

Local Lifestyle

'Those implicated in State Capture are trying to intimidate whistle-blowers'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

ANC's Dirks could face sanctions over letter of complaint about Ramaphosa

20 January 2022 2:05 PM

GALLERY: EFF leads picket at Dept of Sport offices to reopen stadiums

20 January 2022 1:54 PM

WC DA seeks meeting with SAPS, NPA over Codeta leader's murder

20 January 2022 12:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA