Prince Andrew to face trial in US for sexual assault
The sexual assault case against Britain’s Prince Andrew will go ahead, a US judge ruled on Wednesday.
Virginia Giuffre alleges that financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “lent her out for sex” to Andrew and others.
Andrew’s lawyers cite a settlement Giuffre signed with Epstein in 2009 for their plea to dismiss the sexual assault case against Andrew.
Epstein committed suicide in jail in 2019.
Giuffre accuses Andrew of sexually assaulting her in Epstein’s home in 2001 when she was 17.
She also alleges that Andrew assaulted her in the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, who late last year was found guilty of sex trafficking minors for Epstein.
John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:24).
It was a 46-page judgement… he’s got to face the music… It is a civil trial… We don’t know if he will even turn up in person… many people are worried he will pay this off… at what cost to the royal family?Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
I’m sure Prince Andrew’s mummy still loves him, but maybe a little bit less than she did.Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_25392174_united-kingdom-circa-1986-vintage-post-marked-british-stamps-featuring-the-image-of-prince-charles-a.html?vti=lhxlim2kabphbur4nd-1-48
More from World
Thailand set to legalise dagga for recreational use
Possession of dagga is currently punishable by up to 15 years in prison.Read More
What caused Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai to erupt? We ask an expert
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Prof Raymond Cas, professor of volcanology about the Tonga underwater volcano.Read More
Cop reveals bizarre info on Prince Andrew’s outbursts over his teddy bears
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
SA author teams up with DC Comics after landing gig with Marvel last year
Award-winning South African novelist and writer Mohale Mashigo is one of the contributors to DC's Batman: Urban Legends #11!Read More
Bald man decapitated in Mozambique over belief head contained gold
Amy MacIver speaks to Africa correspondent JJ Cornish about stories making headlines across the continent.Read More
Did Jewish notary 'give-up' Anne Frank's family to Nazi's? Suspect identified
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe.Read More
Covid booster shots 'boost your immunity above and beyond'
Dr Ronald Whelan, Chief Commercial Officer at Discovery Health outlines the efficacy of the booster shots with Refilwe Moloto.Read More
Job hunting? Monarch sought for (unfortunatley named) 'Piel Island' off UK coast
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines around the globe.Read More
Djokovic deportation: 'There are ways to get around Australia's three-year ban'
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Fox News Australia's Christy Doran.Read More