Prince Andrew to face trial in US for sexual assault





The sexual assault case against Britain’s Prince Andrew will go ahead, a US judge ruled on Wednesday.

Virginia Giuffre alleges that financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “lent her out for sex” to Andrew and others.

Andrew’s lawyers cite a settlement Giuffre signed with Epstein in 2009 for their plea to dismiss the sexual assault case against Andrew.

Epstein committed suicide in jail in 2019.

Vintage British stamps commemorating the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. © chrisdorney/123rf.com

Giuffre accuses Andrew of sexually assaulting her in Epstein’s home in 2001 when she was 17.

She also alleges that Andrew assaulted her in the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, who late last year was found guilty of sex trafficking minors for Epstein.

John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

It was a 46-page judgement… he’s got to face the music… It is a civil trial… We don’t know if he will even turn up in person… many people are worried he will pay this off… at what cost to the royal family? Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent