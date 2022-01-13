Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Write a letter to yourself from the future
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan MacLennan
Today at 16:05
1,500 tonnes of chemicals aboard a bulk carrier will be dumped in the sea off the West Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Captain Vernon Keller - Deputy Chief Operations Officer at Sa Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa)
Today at 16:20
YES WE CAN Home for the homeless
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mila Moreano
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
OUTA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Actor Brighton Ngoma shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 13 January 2022 3:50 PM
City hits back after questions raised about firearm training of Cape Town cops The City of Cape Town says it views any shooting incident involving law enforcement officers very seriously. 13 January 2022 3:24 PM
CT activist Lorenzo Davids takes followers on a ride documenting train commute CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to community activist Lorenzo Davids. 13 January 2022 2:02 PM
View all Local
'Really? Is it the text of the Constitution that keeps people poor?' John Maytham interviews Judge Dennis Davis about Sisulu’s fitness for office. 13 January 2022 10:20 AM
NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 12 January 2022 7:01 PM
'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy' John Maytham interviews Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch. 12 January 2022 8:51 AM
View all Politics
Should the government subsidise taxi passengers? Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Jackie Walters of the University of Johannesburg and Theo Malele of the National Taxis Alliance. 13 January 2022 3:01 PM
How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments. 13 January 2022 1:37 PM
Busa: If staffers don't want to be vaxxed, they must test regularly for Covid-19 CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the CEO of Business Unity South Africa, Cas Coovadia. 13 January 2022 10:12 AM
View all Business
Miffed at crowded 'beach days' in Cape Town? Check your privilege! John Maytham interviews Gasant Abarder, a columnist at Cape Town Etc. 13 January 2022 9:01 AM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield? 'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2022 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net’s Terja Beney. 11 January 2022 10:50 AM
His work lives through his films - producer Anant Singh remembers Sidney Poitier John Maytham is joined by South African film producer Anant Singh sharing his memories of the late US actor Sidney Poitier 10 January 2022 11:16 AM
Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo about her remarkable journey. 8 January 2022 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Prince Andrew to face trial in US for sexual assault John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 January 2022 11:21 AM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
Milan cops arrest 18 young men, boys for mass sexual attacks on New Year's Eve John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 January 2022 1:46 PM
View all World
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
'SA’s deportation policy of Zimbabweans addresses symptoms, not causes' Zain Johnson interviews Piers Pigou, Crisis Group’s Senior Consultant for Southern Africa. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
View all Africa
Should the government subsidise taxi passengers? Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Jackie Walters of the University of Johannesburg and Theo Malele of the National Taxis Alliance. 13 January 2022 3:01 PM
How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments. 13 January 2022 1:37 PM
'Really? Is it the text of the Constitution that keeps people poor?' John Maytham interviews Judge Dennis Davis about Sisulu’s fitness for office. 13 January 2022 10:20 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

City hits back after questions raised about firearm training of Cape Town cops

13 January 2022 3:24 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Murder
Ndifuna Ukwazi
fatal shooting
Cape Town law enforcement
LEAP officers
Luvolwethu Kati
gun training
firearm training
Dumisani Joxo

The City of Cape Town says it views any shooting incident involving law enforcement officers very seriously.
  • The City says there have been inaccurate claims made about the training of law enforcement officers
  • This comes after the deadly shooting of a homeless man in Rondebosch on Sunday
  • A memorial service will be held on Friday for the late Dumisani Joxo who was allegedly shot in the face by a law enforcement cop
City of Cape Town LEAP officers deployed to Hanover Park. Image: @CityofCT/Twittter.

The City of Cape Town has responded to recent statements raising questions about the training of its law enforcement officers.

The City says law enforcement officers in the metro receive exactly the same accredited firearm training as SAPS officers.

Activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi criticised the effectiveness of the City’s firearm training after the deadly shooting of a homeless man in Rondebosch on Sunday.

RELATED: City of CT says it will cooperate with police probe after homeless man shot dead

A 22-year-old law enforcement officer is facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed Dumisani Joxo, who lived in a tent on Chester Street.

Luvolwethu Kati appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday and was released on bail of R1,000.

He's accused of shooting Joxo in the face.

RELATED: Law enforcement cop facing murder rap after shooting dead homeless man

In a statement issued earlier this week, Ndifuna Ukwazi questions whether Kati had been trained to deploy alternative means "instead of using his firearm and opening fire".

However, the City says law enforcement officers receive exactly the same accredited firearm training as SAPS officers, "strictly following the nationally determined standards by the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA)".

Furthermore, the municipality says SAPS issues the firearm competency certificates to City Law Enforcement officers.

The City has also set the record straight in response to claims that firearm training for the City's LEAP programme was "a mere three weeks".

"In total, law enforcement officers undergo training amounting to six months, which includes both theoretical and supervised practical training", the City says.

The City encourages respect for due process of the official investigation, and notes certain irresponsible and inaccurate statements by one group, Ndifuna Ukwazi, regarding this incident. It is necessary to correct these inaccurate statements.

City of Cape Town

Notwithstanding the due process of this ongoing investigation, Ndifuna Ukwazi have already concluded as fact that the officer and his weapon were not under threat. However, witnesses at the scene concur that an altercation involving several persons took place which led to the officer’s weapon being discharged.

City of Cape Town



13 January 2022 3:24 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Murder
Ndifuna Ukwazi
fatal shooting
Cape Town law enforcement
LEAP officers
Luvolwethu Kati
gun training
firearm training
Dumisani Joxo

More from Local

Actor Brighton Ngoma shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk

13 January 2022 3:50 PM

Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT activist Lorenzo Davids takes followers on a ride documenting train commute

13 January 2022 2:02 PM

CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to community activist Lorenzo Davids.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AARTO is invalid and unconstitutional - High Court

13 January 2022 12:18 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scrap 1m distancing rule at schools to allow full-time attendance - MEC Schäfer

13 January 2022 12:11 PM

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says most primary schools can't return to full-time classes due to the current directives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'NPA's state capture task force pointless if capacity constraints aren't fixed'

13 January 2022 11:39 AM

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Really? Is it the text of the Constitution that keeps people poor?'

13 January 2022 10:20 AM

John Maytham interviews Judge Dennis Davis about Sisulu’s fitness for office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield?

12 January 2022 8:16 PM

'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chris Hart leading drive to raise more than R230m to 'resurrect' SA Express

12 January 2022 7:44 PM

The Money Show talks to Chris Hart (Executive Chairperson, Global Impact Investments) about the business model for SA Express.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings

12 January 2022 7:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WCED working on school placements but more late applications expected

12 January 2022 1:54 PM

Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Scrap 1m distancing rule at schools to allow full-time attendance - MEC Schäfer

Local

Miffed at crowded 'beach days' in Cape Town? Check your privilege!

Opinion Lifestyle

Busa: If staffers don't want to be vaxxed, they must test regularly for Covid-19

Business

EWN Highlights

About time the judiciary stood up for itself, says legal expert

13 January 2022 3:44 PM

Aarto court ruling sends government back to the drawing board - Outa

13 January 2022 1:41 PM

Sebati undergoes mental evaluation following family murder

13 January 2022 1:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA