City hits back after questions raised about firearm training of Cape Town cops





The City says there have been inaccurate claims made about the training of law enforcement officers

This comes after the deadly shooting of a homeless man in Rondebosch on Sunday

A memorial service will be held on Friday for the late Dumisani Joxo who was allegedly shot in the face by a law enforcement cop

The City of Cape Town has responded to recent statements raising questions about the training of its law enforcement officers.

The City says law enforcement officers in the metro receive exactly the same accredited firearm training as SAPS officers.

Activist group Ndifuna Ukwazi criticised the effectiveness of the City’s firearm training after the deadly shooting of a homeless man in Rondebosch on Sunday.

A 22-year-old law enforcement officer is facing a murder charge after he allegedly shot and killed Dumisani Joxo, who lived in a tent on Chester Street.

Luvolwethu Kati appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday and was released on bail of R1,000.

He's accused of shooting Joxo in the face.

In a statement issued earlier this week, Ndifuna Ukwazi questions whether Kati had been trained to deploy alternative means "instead of using his firearm and opening fire".

However, the City says law enforcement officers receive exactly the same accredited firearm training as SAPS officers, "strictly following the nationally determined standards by the Safety and Security Sector Education and Training Authority (SASSETA)".

Furthermore, the municipality says SAPS issues the firearm competency certificates to City Law Enforcement officers.

The City has also set the record straight in response to claims that firearm training for the City's LEAP programme was "a mere three weeks".

"In total, law enforcement officers undergo training amounting to six months, which includes both theoretical and supervised practical training", the City says.

The City encourages respect for due process of the official investigation, and notes certain irresponsible and inaccurate statements by one group, Ndifuna Ukwazi, regarding this incident. It is necessary to correct these inaccurate statements. City of Cape Town