AARTO is invalid and unconstitutional - High Court
The Aarto Amendment Act is unconstitutional and invalid, declared the Pretoria High Court on Thursday.
Aarto would have introduced a demerit system for traffic offences.
The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) approached the court in October 2021 to declare both the main Act and the amendment Act unconstitutional.
"For several years now, we've tried to engage with the authorities to make sure that the various amendments and changes are constitutional, practical and workable,” said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.
“True to form they have ignored our input and not participated meaningfully with civil society, which left us no alternative but to go to court and have it stopped in its tracks.”
The court ordered the Minister of Transport and the Road Traffic Infringement Agency to pay Outa's costs.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Duvenage (scroll up to listen).
This is a big win for society… Aarto… is a plan to nationalise the whole traffic fine process… an administrative process so cumbersome, it’s unworkable… The demerit system, in principle, is right…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
When you start discounting in order to get people to pay quicker; it’s about money-making… It’s open to corruption… and it does nothing when it comes to ensuring we have safer roads. It has nothing to do with safety; it’s got everything to do with making money…Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse
