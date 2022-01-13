How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation





Most people when looking back at 2021, would be satisfied with the performance of their portfolios.

Nobody can say for sure which investments will bring home the bacon this year, but you can maximise your chances by ensuring you invest appropriately, considering your goals.

© innakot/123rf.com

This year, the world will almost certainly see higher interest rates and inflation – and more volatility on stock markets.

Africa Melane interviewed wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments about some of the key investment plans you should have in the new year (scroll up to listen).

We don’t try and predict what will give you the best return over the next year. We want to ensure that what you’re investing in is appropriate, considering your objectives… An event like Covid can hit… We ensure that when you diversify, you include the correct asset classes… Michael Mare, wealth manager - Netto Investments

When most people look back at their portfolios [2021], they should see quite a good return… Michael Mare, wealth manager - Netto Investments