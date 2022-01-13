Should the government subsidise taxi passengers?





In 2020 there were 11.4 million people in South Africa that used minibus taxis to get around – up from 9.8 million in 2013, according to Statistics SA.

About 80.2% of workers used minibus taxis to get to work in 2020, up from 67.7% in 2013.

Commuters disembark from a taxi. Picture: 123rf

The government is reviewing its transport policies and considering the introduction of subsidies for minibus taxi passengers.

How would such a system of subsidies work in the largely unregulated taxi industry?

Lester Kiewit interviewed Professor Jackie Walters of the Transport Department at the University of Johannesburg and Theo Malele, Spokesperson for the National Taxis Alliance (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).