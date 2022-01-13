Should the government subsidise taxi passengers?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:40
Write a letter to yourself from the future
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Duncan MacLennan
Today at 16:05
1,500 tonnes of chemicals aboard a bulk carrier will be dumped in the sea off the West Coast
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Captain Vernon Keller - Deputy Chief Operations Officer at Sa Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa)
Today at 16:20
YES WE CAN Home for the homeless
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mila Moreano
Today at 17:05
Alan Winde Update
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
OUTA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Wayne Duvenage - CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa)
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Actor Brighton Ngoma shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk Every Sunday from 10am, a special guest takes CapeTalk listeners on a musical journey through the 80s and 90s. 13 January 2022 3:50 PM
City hits back after questions raised about firearm training of Cape Town cops The City of Cape Town says it views any shooting incident involving law enforcement officers very seriously. 13 January 2022 3:24 PM
CT activist Lorenzo Davids takes followers on a ride documenting train commute CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to community activist Lorenzo Davids. 13 January 2022 2:02 PM
View all Local
'Really? Is it the text of the Constitution that keeps people poor?' John Maytham interviews Judge Dennis Davis about Sisulu’s fitness for office. 13 January 2022 10:20 AM
NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 12 January 2022 7:01 PM
'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy' John Maytham interviews Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch. 12 January 2022 8:51 AM
View all Politics
Should the government subsidise taxi passengers? Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Jackie Walters of the University of Johannesburg and Theo Malele of the National Taxis Alliance. 13 January 2022 3:01 PM
How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments. 13 January 2022 1:37 PM
Busa: If staffers don't want to be vaxxed, they must test regularly for Covid-19 CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the CEO of Business Unity South Africa, Cas Coovadia. 13 January 2022 10:12 AM
View all Business
Miffed at crowded 'beach days' in Cape Town? Check your privilege! John Maytham interviews Gasant Abarder, a columnist at Cape Town Etc. 13 January 2022 9:01 AM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield? 'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2022 8:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net’s Terja Beney. 11 January 2022 10:50 AM
His work lives through his films - producer Anant Singh remembers Sidney Poitier John Maytham is joined by South African film producer Anant Singh sharing his memories of the late US actor Sidney Poitier 10 January 2022 11:16 AM
Chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo on humble beginnings, food memories and new cookbook Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to chef Siphokazi Mdlankomo about her remarkable journey. 8 January 2022 11:52 AM
View all Entertainment
Prince Andrew to face trial in US for sexual assault John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 13 January 2022 11:21 AM
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
Milan cops arrest 18 young men, boys for mass sexual attacks on New Year's Eve John Maytham interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 12 January 2022 1:46 PM
View all World
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
'SA’s deportation policy of Zimbabweans addresses symptoms, not causes' Zain Johnson interviews Piers Pigou, Crisis Group’s Senior Consultant for Southern Africa. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
View all Africa
Should the government subsidise taxi passengers? Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Jackie Walters of the University of Johannesburg and Theo Malele of the National Taxis Alliance. 13 January 2022 3:01 PM
How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments. 13 January 2022 1:37 PM
'Really? Is it the text of the Constitution that keeps people poor?' John Maytham interviews Judge Dennis Davis about Sisulu’s fitness for office. 13 January 2022 10:20 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Should the government subsidise taxi passengers?

13 January 2022 3:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
University of Johannesburg
Transport
Minibus taxis
Theo Malele
public transport
minibus taxi industry
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
National Taxis Alliance
Jackie Walters

Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Jackie Walters of the University of Johannesburg and Theo Malele of the National Taxis Alliance.

In 2020 there were 11.4 million people in South Africa that used minibus taxis to get around – up from 9.8 million in 2013, according to Statistics SA.

About 80.2% of workers used minibus taxis to get to work in 2020, up from 67.7% in 2013.

Commuters disembark from a taxi. Picture: 123rf

The government is reviewing its transport policies and considering the introduction of subsidies for minibus taxi passengers.

How would such a system of subsidies work in the largely unregulated taxi industry?

Lester Kiewit interviewed Professor Jackie Walters of the Transport Department at the University of Johannesburg and Theo Malele, Spokesperson for the National Taxis Alliance (scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion).




13 January 2022 3:01 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
University of Johannesburg
Transport
Minibus taxis
Theo Malele
public transport
minibus taxi industry
Lester Kiewit
The Morning Review
National Taxis Alliance
Jackie Walters

More from Business

How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation

13 January 2022 1:37 PM

Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Busa: If staffers don't want to be vaxxed, they must test regularly for Covid-19

13 January 2022 10:12 AM

CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to the CEO of Business Unity South Africa, Cas Coovadia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday

12 January 2022 8:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield?

12 January 2022 8:16 PM

'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chris Hart leading drive to raise more than R230m to 'resurrect' SA Express

12 January 2022 7:44 PM

The Money Show talks to Chris Hart (Executive Chairperson, Global Impact Investments) about the business model for SA Express.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings

12 January 2022 7:01 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Even middleclass parents now struggle to pay school fees

12 January 2022 12:19 PM

John Maytham interviews Riyaad Najaar, a Trustee at the Progressive Principals Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2021 was 5th hottest year since mid-1800s - despite cooling effect of La Nina

12 January 2022 11:11 AM

John Maytham interviews Dr Peter Johnston of the University of Cape Town’s Climate Systems Analysis Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts?

11 January 2022 8:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court

11 January 2022 8:21 PM

The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation

13 January 2022 1:37 PM

Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Really? Is it the text of the Constitution that keeps people poor?'

13 January 2022 10:20 AM

John Maytham interviews Judge Dennis Davis about Sisulu’s fitness for office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miffed at crowded 'beach days' in Cape Town? Check your privilege!

13 January 2022 9:01 AM

John Maytham interviews Gasant Abarder, a columnist at Cape Town Etc.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield?

12 January 2022 8:16 PM

'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Hypersexual' dolphins have human-like clitorises that evolved for orgasm

12 January 2022 2:52 PM

It makes sense considering the huge amount of sex they have, according to biologist Patricia Brennan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Even middleclass parents now struggle to pay school fees

12 January 2022 12:19 PM

John Maytham interviews Riyaad Najaar, a Trustee at the Progressive Principals Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Special State Capture courts could end culprits’ Stalingrad strategy'

12 January 2022 8:51 AM

John Maytham interviews Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Magic Mushrooms: 'Wonderful results, and absolutely harmless'

11 January 2022 3:10 PM

Zain Johnson interviews Monica Cromhout, owner of Healing House.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken'

10 January 2022 8:28 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...'

10 January 2022 8:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Scrap 1m distancing rule at schools to allow full-time attendance - MEC Schäfer

Local

Miffed at crowded 'beach days' in Cape Town? Check your privilege!

Opinion Lifestyle

Busa: If staffers don't want to be vaxxed, they must test regularly for Covid-19

Business

EWN Highlights

About time the judiciary stood up for itself, says legal expert

13 January 2022 3:44 PM

Aarto court ruling sends government back to the drawing board - Outa

13 January 2022 1:41 PM

Sebati undergoes mental evaluation following family murder

13 January 2022 1:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA