Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket!





The Cape's favourite shore-side music concert is back! This year Moonstruck promises to deliver music and seaside moonlight magic to socially distanced listeners wherever they are.

The best part? Online access is free!

Simply Asia is partnering with CapeTalk for the fifth year in a row - to serve great music and great tastes with an even more impressive sunset - thanks to all-star The Lady Day Big Band, streamed live from the Radisson Blu Hotel on Saturday 12 February from 6.30pm until 8pm.

Importantly, Moonstruck isn't only a magic music experience - it allows attendees the opportunity to donate to the crucial National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) as part of the registration process.

Make Moonstruck 2022 a date - register here for your free ticket to attend virtually!

Listen to what John Maytham had to say about this year's Moonstruck below: