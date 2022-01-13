Actor Brighton Ngoma shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk





Every Sunday at 10am, CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to a well-known Capetonian to entertain you with a playlist of their 80s and 90s faves.

TV star Brighton Ngoma will host this Sunday's edition of #AnHourWith, CapeTalk's special weekly music offering.

Ngoma is best known for his role as Quinton Nyathi on eTV's Scandal! and more recently played Thabang “T-Bang” Moeketsi on SABC 1's uBettina Wethu.

Tune in on Sunday 16 December at 10am, as he takes over the airwaves to share some of the 80s and 90s music that was the soundtrack to his life.

You can catch #AnHourWith every Sunday at 10am on 567 medium wave, on DStv Channel 885, or stream live on our website.