'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner

Latest Local
Why best-selling author Marian Keyes is endorsing book by four top SA writers A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel. 16 January 2022 2:33 PM
SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time Sara-Jayne King talks to Janet Gourand about Tribe Sober and how it helps Earthchild support Cape Town's disadvantaged kids. 16 January 2022 12:30 PM
Cape Town woman creates hiking page to show all bodies belong on the mountain Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Amanda Rinquest. 15 January 2022 2:28 PM
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
'Lindiwe Sisulu plagiarised her speech - it’s unequivocal' Mandy Wiener interviews Gareth van Onselen, CEO at Victory Research and BDLive columnist. 14 January 2022 1:47 PM
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it' Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 8:12 PM
Eskom price hikes: 'For every R500, you’ll now spend R105 more' Mandy Wiener interviews Cape Town mayor Geordon Hill-Lewis and Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha. 14 January 2022 3:09 PM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs? Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar. 13 January 2022 8:58 PM
Does your cat have dementia? Local vet says feline dementia underdiagnosed CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to veterinarian Dr. Aileen Pypers. 14 January 2022 12:12 PM
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association. 14 January 2022 10:37 AM
How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments. 13 January 2022 1:37 PM
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
SA actor Yonda Thomas talks acting career and key industry lessons Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor Yonda Thomas. 15 January 2022 4:26 PM
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket! February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it’s not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia. 14 January 2022 9:03 AM
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net’s Terja Beney. 11 January 2022 10:50 AM
[VIDEOS] Undersea eruption unleashes tsunami on Tonga, Aus evacuates Bondi Beach Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald. 16 January 2022 11:12 AM
Omicron washes over Germany, far exceeding anything from previous Covid-19 waves Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 14 January 2022 12:40 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
Should South Africa increase its 30% pass rate? Abongile Nzelenzele interviews South African politician Mmusi Maimane. 14 January 2022 11:17 AM
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association. 14 January 2022 10:37 AM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner

13 January 2022 6:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Africa
Mmusi Maimane
DA
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Africa investment
One SA Movement
one south africa movement
SiSebenza

One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development.

Mmusi Maimane has joined SiSebenza, which lobbies large global organisations to fund social and economic development on the African continent.

SiSebenza describes its new partner and shareholder as an "Africa changemaker who has spent most of his life being a reformer and an activist in religious, social and political environments".

One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Mmusi Maimane.

Founder Andrew Robinson says SiSebenza has a history of creating significant social and economic change through its philosophy of investment partnerships.

Maimane’s mandate includes identifying key market sectors, appropriate partnerships and matching the right investment opportunities in the right countries, Robinson says.

SiSebenza enables me to be part of what they’re already doing in helping to create work and lift the GDP of our country through innovative, disruptive business partnerships...

Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

The leader of the One South Africa Movement also sees SiSebenza as "an opportunity to have an impact across the continent".

Bruce Whitfield chats to Maimane on The Money Show.

The former DA leader says this move does not spell the end of his political career.

More than anything, I am committed to this country and committed to this continent. I see this as part of the work of advancing development on the continent...

Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

Ultimately I have always been passionate about business, passionate about this continent and I want to prove to the people of this country that politics isn't the only way to make a difference; you can do that in business...

Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

I'm not leaving politics; I'm just adding an arsenal to my bow... You'll certainly see me on the ballot [in 2024].

Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

Surely it will be difficult to straddle two very different and complex worlds? asks Whitfield.

You are going to be going into large companies... and them to give you money for SiSebenza... for social and economic development... On the other hand you're going to ask South African voters to trust you as the independent who cannot be influenced by anybody including big business...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Part of marrying these two worlds is being upfront about it, he believes.

Maimane says businesspeople need to understand that they are not entering a politically neutral environment and his insight would be useful for companies coming into Africa.

He adds that he's never been apologetic about the role big businesses can play in South Africa.

I think I'm bringing a particular set of skills that really marry the balance between governance at one level and development at another level, which is absolutely vital.

Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

I do not dismiss the tightrope that it is, but I think that if you eradicate corruption and seek to say 'how best can we marry governance and development' I think we've got a winning formula.

Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

It's not always the case that 'anyone's who is in politics is bought'. In this particular instance I'm wanting to demonstrate to people that given my history, given my understanding of how different governments work... of the intersect between development and the state of governance in many African states we at SiSebenza want to make sure that ultimately we can deliver value for people

Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One South Africa Movement

Maimane says in this context, he will be focusing on road infrastructure.

Listen to the interview on The Money Show:




Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

