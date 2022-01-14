Fourth wave stats prove that it's time to ditch SA's disaster declaration: Winde





Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has reiterated his call for an end to the National State of Disaster

Winde says fourth wave data shows that it's time to normalise the country's Covid-19 response

The premier has called on Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to let the declaration expire this week

He also supports calls for the scrapping of the one-metre social distancing rule at schools due to the negative impact of rotational learning

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde at an engagement with the provincial Department of Health. Image: Twitter/@alanwinde

Data from the fourth wave shows that country no longer needs the National State of Disaster to manage its Covid-19 response, says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Winde argues that there is a growing body of evidence proving that the fourth wave has been less severe than previous waves and that the Omicron variant may be less severe than Delta.

During the fourth wave, health teams in the province have seen a growing gap between the high number of cases, and relatively low number of admissions and deaths compared to previous waves.

RELATED: Western Cape passes fourth wave peak with fewer Covid-19 deaths than last wave

According to the premier, this is due to high levels of immune protection among the general population as a result of vaccines and prior infection.

"This is clear evidence that Covid-19 has reached an ‘endemic’ stage, and it supports normalising our response, which must be done by ending the National State of Disaster", Winde says in a statement.

RELATED: Scrap 1m distancing rule at schools to allow full-time attendance - MEC Schäfer

Winde hosted his weekly media briefing on Thursday reiterating his calls to end South Africa’s state of disaster in order for the country to recover from the pandemic.

The current National State of Disaster is due to expire on Saturday 15 January 2022.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been extending the declaration every month since 15 June 2020.

Winde has called on Dlamini-Zuma to let the declaration expire this week, with the Covid-19 response integrated into normal public health provisions.

We need the behaviour change to continue but we don't need the disaster declaration... I think the biggest implication for us right now is that the disaster declaration is going to have a massive impact on our schools which are due to open next week. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The data shows that the disaster declaration is there to protect our frontline, to protect our hospital systems... our systems have shown that we're able to cope... we don't need the disaster declaration, we can actually live with this pandemic. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

More people in our province are losing their lives to gang violence or to road crashes and in actual fact we do lose more people to TB now than we do Covid-19. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We're not out of the wave yet but there is a sustained decline week-on-week. The numbers are coming down. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Adding together the vaccination impact as well as prior infections, almost 90% of all adults in our population have got some form of protection. I think it then shows why we have such a difference between the last wave and this wave. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier