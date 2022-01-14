Toxic cargo headed for the bottom of the sea in St Helena Bay, says Sama

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Why best-selling author Marian Keyes is endorsing book by four top SA writers A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel. 16 January 2022 2:33 PM
SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time Sara-Jayne King talks to Janet Gourand about Tribe Sober and how it helps Earthchild support Cape Town's disadvantaged kids. 16 January 2022 12:30 PM
Cape Town woman creates hiking page to show all bodies belong on the mountain Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Amanda Rinquest. 15 January 2022 2:28 PM
View all Local
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
'Lindiwe Sisulu plagiarised her speech - it’s unequivocal' Mandy Wiener interviews Gareth van Onselen, CEO at Victory Research and BDLive columnist. 14 January 2022 1:47 PM
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it' Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 8:12 PM
View all Politics
Eskom price hikes: 'For every R500, you’ll now spend R105 more' Mandy Wiener interviews Cape Town mayor Geordon Hill-Lewis and Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha. 14 January 2022 3:09 PM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs? Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar. 13 January 2022 8:58 PM
View all Business
Does your cat have dementia? Local vet says feline dementia underdiagnosed CapeTalk host John Maytham chats to veterinarian Dr. Aileen Pypers. 14 January 2022 12:12 PM
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association. 14 January 2022 10:37 AM
How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments. 13 January 2022 1:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Australia bans, detains Novak Djokovic – to be deported on Thursday John Maytham interviews Brett Phillips, a former tennis player, coach, and now a commentator. 6 January 2022 8:54 AM
SABC drops ball by ball commentary of Proteas vs India series on Radio 2000 John Maytham speaks to cricket correspondent Neil Manthorp. 23 December 2021 7:25 PM
I don’t know why the Hawks haven’t arrested Jurie Roux – Adriaan Basson (News24) John Maytham interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson. 13 December 2021 4:09 PM
View all Sport
SA actor Yonda Thomas talks acting career and key industry lessons Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor Yonda Thomas. 15 January 2022 4:26 PM
Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket! February 2022 promises to be sizzling hot and it’s not just because love is in the air, thanks to Simply Asia. 14 January 2022 9:03 AM
MasterChef SA returns and M-Net dishes on filming, premier date, judges and more CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to M-Net’s Terja Beney. 11 January 2022 10:50 AM
View all Entertainment
Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it' The tennis star has lost his visa battle. Weekend Breakfast spoke to Australia correspondent Katie McDonald ahead of the decision. 16 January 2022 3:28 PM
[VIDEOS] Undersea eruption unleashes tsunami on Tonga, Aus evacuates Bondi Beach Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King interviews Australia correspondent Katie McDonald. 16 January 2022 11:12 AM
Omicron washes over Germany, far exceeding anything from previous Covid-19 waves Abongile Nzelenzele interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 14 January 2022 12:40 PM
View all World
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
Blackout hits Kenya – entire grid taken out The blackout comes after collapsed pylons took out the entire grid. 11 January 2022 1:52 PM
View all Africa
Should South Africa increase its 30% pass rate? Abongile Nzelenzele interviews South African politician Mmusi Maimane. 14 January 2022 11:17 AM
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association. 14 January 2022 10:37 AM
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?' Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show 13 January 2022 8:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Toxic cargo headed for the bottom of the sea in St Helena Bay, says Sama

14 January 2022 10:54 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SA Maritime Safety Authority
St Helena Bay
Toxic cargo
cargo dumping

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Captain Vernon Kelle of the South African Maritime Safety Authority.
  • Approximately 1,500 tonnes of toxic cargo will be dumped 250km offshore near St Helena Bay
  • The cargo will be removed from a bulk carrier named the NS Qingdao and dumped into the sea until March, according to the SA Maritime Safety Authority
  • The authority's captain Vernon Kelle says the vessel carrying fertiliser has been emitting toxic fumes after the cargo suffered a chemical reaction in October last year
An excavator is lowered into the bulk carrier NS Qingdao to remove its chemical cargo. Image: SA Maritime Safety Authority

Around 1,500 tonnes of problematic toxic cargo on the NS Qingdao bulk carrier will be dumped into the sea about 250km off St Helena Bay in an operation expected to end in March.

The SA Maritime Authority (Samsa) made the announcement on Thursday after an emergency dumping permit was secured from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment to dump the reacting cargo at sea.

In October last year, the ship was evacuated from the Port of Durban to St Helena Bay on the West Coast after rainwater set off a toxic fume chemical reaction.

Samsa's captain Vernon Keller says the ship's cargo of fertiliser suffered a chemical reaction releasing sulphur dioxide into the atmosphere.

Keller, the deputy chief operations officer at Samsa, says the dumping operation is expected to be concluded on 25 March 2022.

Once the remaining hotspots have been removed and dumped, the vessel will return to the closest port and continue its journey.

He says the vessel has a full a team of salvors, chemical experts, hazmat teams, and other emergency personnel on board to manage the operation safely, following defined emergency protocols.

'Like any emergency, you have to ensure that's done safely in the best possible way", he tells CapeTalk.

We're basically just focusing on making sure that cargo goes into the water and not any other pollutant.

Captain Vernon Keller, Deputy Chief Operations Officer - SA Maritime Safety Authority

The toxic fumes is sulphur dioxide which obviously you can't breathe in as a human. That's why we decided to evacuate the vessel and send it to St Helena Bay where we could actually discharge the cargo in a safe manner.

Captain Vernon Keller, Deputy Chief Operations Officer - SA Maritime Safety Authority

The whole idea is to remove the hotspot cargo only so that there is no more fire within the cargo hold and then from then on go back to port and discharge all of the cargo. That's the idea.

Captain Vernon Keller, Deputy Chief Operations Officer - SA Maritime Safety Authority

The reason we're doing it in the bay is that it's far from a port and residential areas. It's at sea, the wind can blow offshore mostly so we can deal with it in a safe manner when it comes to the toxic fumes.

Captain Vernon Keller, Deputy Chief Operations Officer - SA Maritime Safety Authority



14 January 2022 10:54 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SA Maritime Safety Authority
St Helena Bay
Toxic cargo
cargo dumping

More from Local

Why best-selling author Marian Keyes is endorsing book by four top SA writers

16 January 2022 2:33 PM

A super-excited Sara-Jayne King interviews authors Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time

16 January 2022 12:30 PM

Sara-Jayne King talks to Janet Gourand about Tribe Sober and how it helps Earthchild support Cape Town's disadvantaged kids.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town woman creates hiking page to show all bodies belong on the mountain

15 January 2022 2:28 PM

Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Amanda Rinquest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SPCA cracks down on Monkey Town over animal welfare contraventions

15 January 2022 11:25 AM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says it's given Monkey Town a week to remedy the violations it observed during a recent inspection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Lindiwe Sisulu plagiarised her speech - it’s unequivocal'

14 January 2022 1:47 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Gareth van Onselen, CEO at Victory Research and BDLive columnist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA

14 January 2022 10:37 AM

Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fourth wave stats prove that it's time to ditch SA's disaster declaration: Winde

14 January 2022 9:24 AM

CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'

13 January 2022 8:59 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pre-paid solar power in residential developments- the way to beat Eskom tariffs?

13 January 2022 8:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tonye Irims, founder and CEO of solar power start-up WiSolar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'

13 January 2022 8:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Moonstruck is back in February, but you'll need a (free) ticket!

Entertainment

SoberCurious? Try the Dry January Challenge and help needy kids at the same time

Local Lifestyle

Australia finally deports Novak Djokovic, '71% of Aussies wanted it'

Sport World Politics

EWN Highlights

Mali ex-president Keita dies two years after coup ouster

16 January 2022 6:58 PM

Benitez sacked as Everton manager

16 January 2022 6:45 PM

Barrow converts late penalty to snatch draw for Gambia

16 January 2022 6:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA