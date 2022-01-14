Should South Africa increase its 30% pass rate?
“I am calling for an end to the announcement of matric results based on the 30% standard,” says politician Mmusi Maimane.
Maimane says the 30% pass rate masks the real state of our education system and entrenches low expectations and stereotypes.
Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Maimane, asking him why he’s calling for an end to the 30% pass rate.
Scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.
I am calling for an end to the— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 28, 2021
announcement of matric results
based on the 30% standard.
The impact of 30% based results
announcements is this:
1. We inflate success metrics.
2. We mask the real state of our education system.
3. We entrench low expectations and stereotypes. pic.twitter.com/zPnudLDm7V
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91940501_group-of-teenage-students-in-uniform-outside-school-buildings.html
More from Opinion
Millions of people will be driving illegally through no fault of their own - AA
Pippa Hudson interviews Layton Beard, spokesperson at the Automobile Association.Read More
'I closed my account, how did fraudster get card in my name and spend 1000s?'
Wendy Knowler follows up on 2 cases of fraud and says retail companies should be doing more to help victims - The Money ShowRead More
'We all must find solutions to implement Constitution, after Sisulu dissed it'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Justice Edwin Cameron about the furore over Lindiwe Sisulu's attack on the Constitution and judiciary.Read More
Should the government subsidise taxi passengers?
Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Jackie Walters of the University of Johannesburg and Theo Malele of the National Taxis Alliance.Read More
How to invest in 2022 – year of rising interest rates and inflation
Africa Melane interviews wealth manager Michael Mare of Netto Investments.Read More
'Really? Is it the text of the Constitution that keeps people poor?'
John Maytham interviews Judge Dennis Davis about Sisulu’s fitness for office.Read More
Miffed at crowded 'beach days' in Cape Town? Check your privilege!
John Maytham interviews Gasant Abarder, a columnist at Cape Town Etc.Read More
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield?
'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
'Hypersexual' dolphins have human-like clitorises that evolved for orgasm
It makes sense considering the huge amount of sex they have, according to biologist Patricia Brennan.Read More