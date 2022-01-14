Should South Africa increase its 30% pass rate?





“I am calling for an end to the announcement of matric results based on the 30% standard,” says politician Mmusi Maimane.

Maimane says the 30% pass rate masks the real state of our education system and entrenches low expectations and stereotypes.

Abongile Nzelenzele interviewed Maimane, asking him why he’s calling for an end to the 30% pass rate.

